Immediately after the UK’s referendum on EU membership in 2016, the union’s other 27 states made it a priority to maintain an indestructible unity throughout the Brexit negotiations.

Their discipline and solidarity formed a stark contrast to the shambolic disunity in the British government, the ruling Conservative party and the UK political scene in general.

The EU27 will undoubtedly want to maintain a united front at an emergency Brexit summit next Wednesday in Brussels. At issue is whether to grant London an extension of Article 50, the legal instrument governing a state’s departure from the EU, and if so for how long.

Donald Tusk, the European Council president, proposes a one-year delay to Brexit that could be shortened if the UK parliament were to approve an exit treaty. His proposal is a compromise aimed at ironing out differences among EU leaders.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, like-minded leaders in other national capitals and some high-level policymakers in Brussels, are fed up with the UK’s internal quarrels, indecisiveness and lack of professionalism in the Brexit process.

An editorial in Le Monde (here in French) sums up the mood of this camp by describing the British as playing a permanent “spoilt child” role in the EU.

When speaking of a no-deal Brexit, some politicians in this camp have given the impression that they would not lift a finger to stop such an outcome. At least it would allow the EU to move on to its more urgent policy dossiers.

Perhaps their biggest concern is that the longer Brexit is dragged out, the greater the danger that it will contaminate the campaign for the European Parliament elections to be held from May 23 to 26. From their point of view, British participation in these elections — considered unavoidable if the UK receives a long extension of Article 50 — would be an undesirable and unnecessary risk.

For, in a worst-case scenario, the winners across Europe would be an unholy alliance of anti-EU nationalists and anti-establishment populists. These forces would doubtless seek to capitalise on their electoral success by halting and even reversing the process of European integration started in the 1950s.

At the other end of the Brexit extension argument are EU national leaders and other influential figures who, though frustrated with the British, are strongly opposed to letting the UK crash out of the EU without a deal.

For example, Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, made clear last week that he would have no problem with offering the UK a generous extension of Article 50. He has spoken more than once of his wish that the UK reverses course and stays in the EU.

Among those who have echoed Mr Morawiecki’s views are Andrej Babis, the Czech premier, and Joseph Muscat, prime minister of Malta. Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s PM, has thrown his weight behind the idea of a second UK referendum, either to confirm Brexit or to cancel it altogether.

In Germany, a no-deal Brexit appeals to those who are totally exasperated with the British — but not to Elmar Brok, the Christian Democrat politician who is the elder statesman of German foreign policy.

In a Handelsblatt article [in German here] this week, Mr Brok was quoted as saying that a six-month extension of Article 50 would be too short to solve anything. “We now want as long a delay as possible, ideally unlimited,” he said.

Keep up with what’s happening in the EU by signing up to our Brussels Briefing newsletter

And how much do you know about the EU? It’s time to take the quiz



Further reading

A long Brexit extension offers a chance to think again

“If no-deal Brexit is insane and a soft Brexit ultimately unacceptable, the only sensible option becomes staying inside the EU. But that would only be possible after another referendum, conducted on the basis of the options we know: a no-deal Brexit; the prime minister’s withdrawal deal; and withdrawing the application to leave. Such a referendum would be complex, but not impossible.” (Martin Wolf, FT)

Europe’s big election mess

“And now Brexit has added even more volatility to the mix. Britain was meant to have left the European Union by now but may yet find itself participating in the EU election. Should that happen, the entire process will be thrown into disarray with the EU required to reverse a complex reapportionment of Parliament seats, potentially leaving dozens of candidates in limbo, while returning some of the most shrill anti-EU voices to the chamber.” (David M. Herszenhorn and Maia de la Baume, Politico)

McJob-stuffed Brexit ministry is the government’s meta joke

“Then again, the Commons was rather more animated than the Lords, where a bunch of Brexiter Tory peers with an average age of 80 were doing their best to rail against the tyranny of the people by using a succession of procedural devices to prevent the upper chamber from even reaching a decision on the nature of the decision they would be asked to decide on when approving Cooper’s bill. It would pass in the end, but there are some peers for whom eternity can’t come soon enough. Self-inflicted euthanasia.” (John Crace, The Guardian)

Hard numbers

Why a May-Corbyn Brexit deal would not be certain of MPs’ backing Read more