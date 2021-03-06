Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak presented his second Budget this week, tearing up Conservative economic orthodoxy with billions of pounds of spending and tax rises. What state are the UK's public finances in? And will he actually go ahead with planned spending cuts? Plus, we examine the 'levelling up' pledges and whether they go far enough to help rebalance the needs of the economy with those of the north of England. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Chris Giles, Andy Bounds and special guest Diane Coyle. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Aimee Keane. Review clips: Parliament TV, Institute for Fiscal Studies.

