Monetary policy

Bank of England faces its biggest inflation challenge since independence

When was the Bank of England (BOE) granted operational independence?

Why was the BoE granted independence?

Distinguish between (i) inflation; (ii) disinflation; and (iii) deflation

The article references Sir Mervyn King’s comment about the ‘NICE’ decade of growth. What was he referring to?

Given that a monetary policy-induced recession is likely, evaluate whether the BoE should tighten monetary policy to tackle the big inflation overshoot

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College