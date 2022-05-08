Economics class: Bank of England faces its biggest inflation challenge since independence
Specification:
Monetary policy
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
When was the Bank of England (BOE) granted operational independence?
Why was the BoE granted independence?
Distinguish between (i) inflation; (ii) disinflation; and (iii) deflation
The article references Sir Mervyn King’s comment about the ‘NICE’ decade of growth. What was he referring to?
Given that a monetary policy-induced recession is likely, evaluate whether the BoE should tighten monetary policy to tackle the big inflation overshoot
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
