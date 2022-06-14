Many pairs made their vulnerable game contract on the North-South cards but, if the defence take their time, it should fail.

Bidding

Dealer: East

N/S Game

North East South West — 1D 1H NB 4H

North could bid more scientifically but many pairs just punted the game. West led 8♦ to East’s K♦ and South dropped Q♦. This false-card convinced some Easts to switch but, since only 9♦ is missing — and from ♦98, West would have led it — the false-card is easily exposed. So, what should East return?

Many opted for A♦, perhaps hoping to promote a trump trick in partner’s hand on the third round but, given the bidding, this is most unlikely. As a result, declarer trumped the third diamond high, drew trumps, discarded a low spade on dummy’s winning J♦ and, subsequently, just lost A♣.

When giving partner a ruff, assess whether it is worth setting up trick(s) for the opposition by doing so — whether you are seeking a ruff or a trump promotion — and what might happen subsequently. Here, analysis of the lead and dummy’s holding should lead East to win trick 1 with K♦ and return 4♦ — his lowest; a suit-preference signal asking for the return of the lower-ranking remaining suit — clubs — after the ruff.

West ruffs, returns the club to A♣, and a second low diamond is returned. South can ruff this high and draw trumps but, without a winning diamond in dummy to discard a spade, East’s K♠ must score a trick, and the game contract is defeated.