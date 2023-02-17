All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Apart from Alaska and Hawaii, what was the last American state to join the Union?

What’s the full name of the Jane Austen character who marries Mr Knightley?

The name of which secret society, founded in Bavaria in 1776, is still used in modern conspiracy theories to refer to shadowy elites?

Toronto is the capital of which Canadian province?

In 1993, what became the official alternative name for Ayers Rock?

Which brand of glue takes its name from the German for eagle owl?

What kind of composition is Handel’s Messiah?

Who was the first — and so far only — female prime minister of India?

Depending on how it’s pronounced, which six-letter word can mean either “beguile” or “way in”?