Canada is banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei from its 5G network, US plans to host the Summit of Americas are in disarray as Latin American heads of state refuse to attend. Plus, the California-based asset manager Pimco is trying to adapt to an era of rising interest rates and passive investing.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Canada to ban Chinese telecoms Huawei and ZTE from 5G networks

US summit struggles in Latin America are a boon to China

Pimco: navigating the end of the bond bull market

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.