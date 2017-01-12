After the 2008 financial crisis, regulators and prosecutors took most of Barack Obama’s two terms to finish investigating — and punishing — the biggest Wall Street banks. The Environmental Protection Agency has responded more rapidly to the emissions scandal at Volkswagen, and on Thursday, after putting more cars through a battery of tests, it accused Fiat Chrysler of illegally releasing toxic fumes into the atmosphere.

The potential fine is almost $45,000 for 104,000 affected vehicles for a total of $4.6bn. Shares in Fiat Chrysler plunged by 18 per cent, wiping out as much as $2.7bn of equity.

Worryingly, Volkswagen was initially threatened with an $18bn fine and has ended up paying even more: in excess of $20bn, once various settlements, fines and recalls are tallied.

But while it moved quickly, the EPA in its current incarnation is out of time. The share price reaction was overdone.

The tone at the top matters. It was only midway through the Obama administration that regulators were instructed to delve deeper and push harder to extract big fines from banks for mis-selling mortgage securities. Nowhere is the tone likely to shift more than at the EPA under President Donald Trump. His chosen head has fought the agency’s regulations.

Even were it permitted to continue aggressively pursuing Fiat, it would first have to win the argument. Sergio Marchionne, Fiat’s chief executive, denies wrongdoing, saying anyone comparing Volkswagen’s “defeat devices” designed to cheat emissions tests to Fiat’s actions was “smoking illegal material”.

Fiat Chrysler has been careful to cosy up to Mr Trump. It is the only one of the Detroit three to avoid criticism from the president-elect for shifting production outside the US. The carmaker made a pointed reference to looking forward to discussing the accusations with “representatives of the new administration”. Its confidence is likely to be well placed.

