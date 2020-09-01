Argentina has succeeded in restructuring almost all of its $65bn debt with private creditors

Argentina has succeeded in restructuring almost all of its $65bn debt with private creditors, global equities enjoy their best August since 1986, and Lebanon appoints Mustapha Adib as the country’s next prime minister as French president Emmanuel Macron visits Beirut. Plus, the FT’s Donato Paolo Mancini explains why Europe’s contact tracing efforts are struggling.





Argentina clinches near-unanimous backing for debt restructuring

ft.com/content/e3e8b783-9455-46f3-946f-15c31a29778b





Global equities complete hottest August since 1986

ft.com/content/b37fc114-57e2-4f5e-b4b4-e373dbcd58cc





Lebanon picks PM as Macron meets celebrated singer Fairuz

https://www.ft.com/content/eea244c3-39f7-4827-876f-46e1e28c7d8b





Europe’s fractured contact tracing linked to post-holiday Covid-19 surge

ft.com/content/86a818bb-a5d7-495c-98c8-6209f019ca71?





United Airlines scraps change fees for domestic tickets

https://www.ft.com/content/a686e554-1e9e-424d-9b6e-0df841f68bb6

