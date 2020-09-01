Argentina has succeeded in restructuring almost all of its $65bn debt with private creditors
Argentina has succeeded in restructuring almost all of its $65bn debt with private creditors, global equities enjoy their best August since 1986, and Lebanon appoints Mustapha Adib as the country’s next prime minister as French president Emmanuel Macron visits Beirut. Plus, the FT’s Donato Paolo Mancini explains why Europe’s contact tracing efforts are struggling.
Argentina clinches near-unanimous backing for debt restructuring
ft.com/content/e3e8b783-9455-46f3-946f-15c31a29778b
Global equities complete hottest August since 1986
ft.com/content/b37fc114-57e2-4f5e-b4b4-e373dbcd58cc
Lebanon picks PM as Macron meets celebrated singer Fairuz
https://www.ft.com/content/eea244c3-39f7-4827-876f-46e1e28c7d8b
Europe’s fractured contact tracing linked to post-holiday Covid-19 surge
ft.com/content/86a818bb-a5d7-495c-98c8-6209f019ca71?
United Airlines scraps change fees for domestic tickets
https://www.ft.com/content/a686e554-1e9e-424d-9b6e-0df841f68bb6
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published