Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Small and medium-sized US companies suffered a wipeout in profits in the second quarter amid the Covid-19 crisis, Lyft reported a 61 per cent drop in revenue in the same quarter but says it is seeing signs of a recovery, and Cisco warned of an even bigger drop-off in sales than it has experienced so far during the crisis. Plus, the FT’s Gavin Jackson reports on the UK’s latest GDP data. Then, we look back at the life of media mogul Sumner Redstone.





Lyft clings to signs of recovery after pandemic dents revenue

https://www.ft.com/content/938ea146-2699-4c2d-8511-e634d2d003f8?edit=true





Cisco sales warning raises spectre of broad IT spending decline

https://www.ft.com/content/f737c60e-d632-4eda-9e41-b181c3b5ca04?





Coronavirus makes for a brutal quarter for smaller US companies

https://www.ft.com/content/83d0c41f-be54-48e3-89fe-e78cda5f319c





UK economy suffers worst slump in Europe in second quarter

https://www.ft.com/content/c8b172e2-8f70-4118-9e81-423e9a4b6839





Sumner Redstone, media mogul, 1923-2020

https://www.ft.com/content/2414b9e4-5ef3-4e46-a760-9592f162e914





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.