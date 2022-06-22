Schrödinger’s dead cat bounce
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
The S&P 500 rose by 2.4% on Tuesday, Russia is threatening Lithuania over enforcing EU sanctions, and the global food shortage reignites the debate on using crops for biofuel. Plus, Kellogg is Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com off into three separate companies.
Mentioned in this podcast:
S&P 500 bounces 2.4% after sharp weekly decline
Russia warns Lithuania of serious consequences over Kaliningrad rail ‘blockade’
Food vs fuel: Ukraine war sharpens debate on use of crops for energy
Kellogg’s to split into three separate food businesses
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published