The S&P 500 rose by 2.4% on Tuesday, Russia is threatening Lithuania over enforcing EU sanctions, and the global food shortage reignites the debate on using crops for biofuel. Plus, Kellogg is Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com off into three separate companies.

Mentioned in this podcast:

S&P 500 bounces 2.4% after sharp weekly decline

Russia warns Lithuania of serious consequences over Kaliningrad rail ‘blockade’

Food vs fuel: Ukraine war sharpens debate on use of crops for energy

Kellogg’s to split into three separate food businesses

