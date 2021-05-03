Jump to comments section Print this page

Specification: 

  • Market structures, competition

Ethiopian telecoms sell-off flops in wake of economic and security concerns

  • Define monopoly

  • Distinguish between privatisation and nationalisation

  • Explain what is meant by competitive tendering

  • Ethio Telecom is described as a ‘state monopoly.’ Using a diagram, analyse the implications for Ethiopia’s consumers

  • The article refers to ‘sharing infrastructure with Ethio Tel’ Using your knowledge of market structures, evaluate the extent to which there would be a wasteful duplication of resources if firms chose to invest in their own infrastructure

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

