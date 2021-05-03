This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Market structures, competition

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Ethiopian telecoms sell-off flops in wake of economic and security concerns

Define monopoly

Distinguish between privatisation and nationalisation

Explain what is meant by competitive tendering

Ethio Telecom is described as a ‘state monopoly.’ Using a diagram, analyse the implications for Ethiopia’s consumers

The article refers to ‘sharing infrastructure with Ethio Tel’ Using your knowledge of market structures, evaluate the extent to which there would be a wasteful duplication of resources if firms chose to invest in their own infrastructure

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College