Specification:
Market structures, competition
Ethiopian telecoms sell-off flops in wake of economic and security concerns
Define monopoly
Distinguish between privatisation and nationalisation
Explain what is meant by competitive tendering
Ethio Telecom is described as a ‘state monopoly.’ Using a diagram, analyse the implications for Ethiopia’s consumers
The article refers to ‘sharing infrastructure with Ethio Tel’ Using your knowledge of market structures, evaluate the extent to which there would be a wasteful duplication of resources if firms chose to invest in their own infrastructure
