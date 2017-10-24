University campuses are not renowned as Petri dishes of conservative thought and activism. Free speech, in particular, is under siege as students increasingly choose to forego debates on controversial topics, from the merits of capitalism to positive discrimination. To which now add that most fraught of issues: the UK’s decision to leave the EU. Towns with universities were far more likely to vote against Brexit in last year’s referendum and this has instilled a fear in some Leave supporters that students are being indoctrinated with anti-Brexit propaganda.

One politician has now taken it upon himself to tackle this perceived problem. Chris Heaton-Harris, a government whip and Brexit supporter, has written to universities across the UK to request the names of professors teaching European affairs and copies of their syllabus and lecture materials. His purpose is not stated but, it is fair to assume he is looking for proof of institutional bias against Brexit that will result in a tide of public anger that can then be used to force a change.

Mr Heaton-Harris, like many Brexiters, enjoys the debate and furore about the cultural divides exposed by Brexit, which helpfully distracts from the concrete policy challenges at hand

Politicians attacking universities is nothing new. During the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, then first minister Alex Salmond personally telephoned the principal of St Andrews University to ask her to tone down her criticisms of the independence campaign. This instance is particularly bizarre, not least because it was not an authorised government activity. Plus, all the details of what Mr Heaton-Harris is looking for are available online: a bit of Google searching would reveal the names and details of European courses and professors in British universities.

What seems more likely is that Mr Heaton-Harris, like many Brexiters, enjoys the debate and furore about the cultural divides exposed by Brexit, which helpfully distracts from the concrete policy challenges at hand. As he tweeted earlier today: “To be absolutely clear, I believe in free speech in our universities and in having an open and vigorous debate on Brexit.” He is right that a proper debate is an important part of political discourse, but hunting down those with opposing views is not a sensible way to ensure it happens.

Is such intolerance not the very behaviour that the Tories attack their Labour opponents for?

Mr Heaton-Harris’s letter is one strand of a growing Brexit mythology about insurgents taking down the what they see as the Remain-biased establishment. In the words of Henry Fairlie, the political commentator who defined it in 1955, the establishment is “the whole matrix of official and social relations within which power is exercised”. The media, civil service and universities fall within that definition and Brexiters from Liam Fox to Andrea Leadsom are using their platforms to continue the fight.

It is also a misguided fight. Brexiters are in key positions in the government, they are running the Brexit negotiations and the UK is marching slowly towards departing from the EU. Public opinion has barely moved away from Brexit and few seriously think it is going to be stopped. But this is a fragile consensus, which explains the tetchiness of some Brexiters to explain their actions.

Now, that is a good topic for a university debate.

sebastian.payne@ft.com