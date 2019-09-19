The Bank of Japan has kept monetary policy on hold but hinted at action in October as it frets about a slowdown in the global economy.

Japan’s central bank on Thursday held overnight interest rates at minus 0.1 per cent, its target for ten-year bond yields at around zero per cent, and the pace of its asset purchases at a pace of ¥80tn ($740bn) a year.

But the bank gave an explicit warning that it is concerned about risks to the economic recovery and promised a review at its next meeting, after a planned hike in Japan’s consumption tax from 8 per cent to 10 per cent has gone ahead.

“Given that, recently, slowdowns in overseas economies have continued to be observed and their downside risks seem to be increasing, the bank judges that it is becoming necessary to pay closer attention to the possibility that the momentum towards achieving the price stability target will be lost,” said the BoJ in its statement.

“Taking this situation into account, the bank will reexamine economic and price developments at the next [monetary policy meeting], when it updates the outlook for economic activity and prices.”

The BoJ’s board voted for the decision by a majority of 7—2, with the dissents coming from policymakers who wanted greater stimulus.

Japan’s central bank has been struggling to reach its 2 per cent inflation objective for the last six years, despite massive monetary stimulus, with the economy suffering this year from trade tensions and the resulting slowdown in China.

However, the BoJ has been reluctant to add more stimulus, believing that most of its remaining policy options — such as deeper negative interest rates — would have unpleasant side effects and pose risks to financial stability.

The US Federal Reserve’s overnight decision to cut interest rates but not promise further aggressive easing has given the BoJ some breathing space, since it did not cause any jump in the yen, which would further hurt Japan’s exports.