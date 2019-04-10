Gripes about Britain’s rail franchise system are as predictable as protests about cancelled trains. Passengers blame it for high prices and an unreliable service. The operators, which compete to run train services, grumble about an imbalance of risk and rewards. On Wednesday the complaints of transport group Stagecoach intensified after it was disqualified from three rail franchise competitions.

The Department for Transport said Stagecoach’s bids were non-compliant because they breached pension rules. The operator hit back, claiming the government was piling on unmanageable risks in the form of responsibility for pension shortfalls. Its shares dropped 11 per cent on the news. But investors should cheer Stagecoach’s reluctance to take on an uncertainty liability. Better still, if it means the end of Stagecoach’s long and sometimes checkered railway journey.

Investors should have questioned Stagecoach’s desire to reacquire the East Coast franchise, a line with a history of failures. The contract was taken away from Stagecoach last year after mounting losses. Stagecoach blamed the structure of the contract. Slower than expected passenger growth meant revenue shortfalls. Operating margins in rail have rarely exceeded 3 per cent for the company.

Rival National Express was once the largest operator of trains in the UK. The company decided to voluntarily quit UK rail at the start of 2017, selling its c2c franchise to Italy’s Trenitalia. Focusing on buses and coaches has helped National Express shares pull away. These have since outperformed those of Stagecoach by 84 per cent. A valuation of 12 times forward earnings for National Express compares to seven times for Stagecoach.

Stagecoach already has a strong position in UK buses, producing operating margins of 10 per cent last year. Civil servants have made it even harder for private capital to contribute to the railways. That should be a good thing for investors. For listed groups such as Stagecoach, the profits from running rail are not worthwhile.