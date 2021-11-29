We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include coronavirus pandemic, UK immigration, IPOs and Virgil Abloh
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Nations race to contain Omicron variant as more cases detected
EU ministers call for deal with UK to tackle migrant crisis
Half of this year’s big IPOs are trading below listing price
Virgil Abloh, rising LVMH designer, dies of cancer aged 41
