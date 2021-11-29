This edition features these stories from ft.com

Nations race to contain Omicron variant as more cases detected

EU ministers call for deal with UK to tackle migrant crisis

Half of this year’s big IPOs are trading below listing price

Virgil Abloh, rising LVMH designer, dies of cancer aged 41

