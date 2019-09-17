People in the UK are paying higher interest rates on their credit card balances than they have in the past 13 years, according to new figures.

The average annual percentage rate (APR) available for those making credit-card purchases reached 24.7 per cent in September — the highest figure since financial website Moneyfacts.co.uk started recording its data. This time last year the average APR was 23.4 per cent.

Lenders have been pulling their best low interest rate deals over the past year following new rules brought in by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) designed to clamp down on spiralling debts.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Consumers who turn to credit cards for their everyday purchases will find that the cost to borrow is starting to rise, as the most lucrative low rate cards have worsened. In fact, over the past quarter, we said goodbye to the lowest rate purchase credit card on the market and have seen rates increase on these lucrative offers.”

Tesco Bank recently pulled its 5.9 per cent Clubcard credit card, which was the lowest rate card on the market. Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds Bank increased the purchase rate on their credit cards from 6.4 per cent to 9.9 per cent.

Ms Springall pointed out that consumers may be making more efforts to move their debts to an interest-free alternative or clear their balances altogether. According to recent findings from UK Finance, the industry body, there has been a decline in the proportion of credit card balances that bear interest, falling from 54.6 per cent to 53.4 per compared to a year ago. The annual growth rate of outstanding balances has also fallen to 3.6 per cent, down from its peak of 8.3 per cent at the start of 2018.

Households worried about the rising cost of debt may be able to avoid the interest rate rises by moving their debts to an interest-free alternative say experts, but credit card providers will only offer the lowest rates to certain customers.

Andrew Hagger, personal finance expert and founder of consumer website MoneyComms, said: “Once you are a customer, your card provider can increase your rate if they feel there has been a change in your financial circumstances and they see you as a greater risk. For those people struggling with their finances, the last thing they need is a higher rate on their plastic.”