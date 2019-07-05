The 50th anniversary of the moon landing The best of our coverage on this land-mark moment of human endeavour from a trip to space camp, to Earth-bound tips for leaders and Nasa’s next Moon mission © James Round My $599 weekend in space Fifty years on from Apollo 11, Neville Hawcock heads to Alabama’s Space Camp to test his mettle as an astronaut Friday, 5 July, 2019 Why Nasa’s next Moon mission can’t be an Apollo retread Fifty years after Neil Armstrong’s one small step, the agency’s planners have new priorities Friday, 5 July, 2019 What got us to the Moon (and back) in 1969? Fifty years on, it is time to reappraise the audacity and political will behind Apollo 11 Friday, 5 July, 2019 Earth-bound tips for leaders who shoot for the moon The space race provided a framework for modern management that is still relevant Friday, 5 July, 2019 Apollo 11 and Armstrong — two films to make us see the Moon landing with fresh eyes New documentaries complement each other by taking sharply contrasting approaches Friday, 5 July, 2019 Podcast — 13 Minutes to the Moon is a fascinating account of a historic mission Though creaky at times, the BBC series features atmospheric audio, and music from Hans Zimmer Friday, 5 July, 2019