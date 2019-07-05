The 50th anniversary of the moon landing

The best of our coverage on this land-mark moment of human endeavour from a trip to space camp, to Earth-bound tips for leaders and Nasa’s next Moon mission
© James Round
My $599 weekend in space

Fifty years on from Apollo 11, Neville Hawcock heads to Alabama’s Space Camp to test his mettle as an astronaut

Why Nasa’s next Moon mission can’t be an Apollo retread

Fifty years after Neil Armstrong’s one small step, the agency’s planners have new priorities

What got us to the Moon (and back) in 1969?

Fifty years on, it is time to reappraise the audacity and political will behind Apollo 11

Earth-bound tips for leaders who shoot for the moon

The space race provided a framework for modern management that is still relevant

Apollo 11 and Armstrong — two films to make us see the Moon landing with fresh eyes

New documentaries complement each other by taking sharply contrasting approaches

Podcast — 13 Minutes to the Moon is a fascinating account of a historic mission

Though creaky at times, the BBC series features atmospheric audio, and music from Hans Zimmer