Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news.
Rare display of Republican support for Biden initiative would be a victory for White House
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/7822a4a7-d31a-40ce-8217-ebbafc4acb09
Oil prices continue to slide on investor concerns over the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant, especially in China, and DraftKings buys Golden Nugget Online Gaming for $1.56bn. Plus, the FT’s Washington correspondent, Lauren Fedor, explains how the US Senate is getting closer to approving president Joe Biden’s $1tn infrastructure package.
US Senate set to pass $1tn infrastructure package in bipartisan vote
https://www.ft.com/content/67880a94-55c9-468c-a749-35463a08e6c5
Oil slides as Delta worries dent outlook for Asia demand
https://www.ft.com/content/ba4ab9a0-4e89-4979-b794-c7e5593724a6
DraftKings buys Golden Nugget Online Gaming in $1.56bn deal
https://www.ft.com/content/f857e397-adab-4b95-b308-caa59b8d2b49
Cryptocurrency exchanges target sport sponsorships
https://www.ft.com/content/a93e9ad5-31d6-4048-9ca8-2f38cc6c43f4?
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published