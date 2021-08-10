Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Rare display of Republican support for Biden initiative would be a victory for White House

Oil prices continue to slide on investor concerns over the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant, especially in China, and DraftKings buys Golden Nugget Online Gaming for $1.56bn. Plus, the FT’s Washington correspondent, Lauren Fedor, explains how the US Senate is getting closer to approving president Joe Biden’s $1tn infrastructure package. 


US Senate set to pass $1tn infrastructure package in bipartisan vote

Oil slides as Delta worries dent outlook for Asia demand

DraftKings buys Golden Nugget Online Gaming in $1.56bn deal

Cryptocurrency exchanges target sport sponsorships

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. 


