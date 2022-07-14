Will rising interest rates actually lower prices?
US consumer prices rose more than forecast in June, hitting an annual pace of 9.1 per cent, and investors are shunning 20-year US government bonds. Plus, a clash of cultures and geostrategic interests sank a German-Chinese joint venture competing in the new space race.
Mentioned in this podcast:
US inflation hit 9.1% in June putting further pressure on Fed
Ukraine and Russia making progress on grain talks, says UN
The corporate feud over satellites that pitted the west against China
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
