US consumer prices rose more than forecast in June, hitting an annual pace of 9.1 per cent, and investors are shunning 20-year US government bonds. Plus, a clash of cultures and geostrategic interests sank a German-Chinese joint venture competing in the new space race.

Mentioned in this podcast:

US inflation hit 9.1% in June putting further pressure on Fed

Ukraine and Russia making progress on grain talks, says UN

The corporate feud over satellites that pitted the west against China

