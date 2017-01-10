Supermarkets’ festive recipe offers foretaste of full-year sales

Who says Britain has no plan for Brexit? Already, a national institution has been relocated from Brussels to Lincolnshire, bringing huge potential cost savings. Yes, we have taken back control of . . . the sprout.

Some 300 tons of the essential Christmas comestible are now grown in honest East Midlands soil, and available ready-to-boil for just 19p per 500g — all thanks to that great UK consumer champion called, er, Lidl.

This matters, even to members of the metropolitan elite who spend all their time following share prices and Lidl’s recipe for Bacon & Brussels sprout Suppli al Telefono. Because UK supermarkets’ Christmas sales now appear more correlated to their full-year financial performance.

For investors in Wm Morrison, which has just reported its strongest festive sales growth in seven years, this is an encouraging trend, and one that has already led to its full-year revenue and profit guidance being raised. A strengthening correlation should also be good news for shareholders awaiting updates from J Sainsbury and Tesco in coming days.

But, unlike Lidl’s sprout harvest, it has not always been so cut and dried.

According to Kantar Worldpanel, the consumer research provider, shopping habits used to change over Christmas. Discounters and lower-cost retailers tended to take a slightly smaller market share as consumers moved upmarket for the holiday season. Think “This is not a sprout, this is an M&S sprout.”

However, while the shift upmarket persists — and helped boost sales for Waitrose and Co-op both this Christmas and last — the general direction of other stores’ festive sales continued for the whole year.

Lombard’s own research using data from S&P Capital IQ found that, for every single UK supermarket group, the direction of sales at Christmas 2015 remained the same in its ensuing full-year results.

Last year, that was bad news for Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Iceland. But it bodes well for all of them, bar Asda, this time round. Only Sainsbury looks set to buck the trend in 2016-17, as Kantar’s estimate of a 0.1 per cent fall in Christmas sales is unlikely to dent a forecast full-year recovery.

As for Lidl, its 7.5 per cent Christmas sales growth presages another full year of UK market share gains, but represents a slowdown from 2015’s 18.5 per cent festive sales surge. As was doubtless overheard around the sprout bowls last month, it is perhaps possible to have too much of a good thing.

City canine puts teeth in

In time we may celebrate 2016’s bad boys of corporate governance, Sir Philip Green and Mike Ashley, as angels of reform, writes Kate Burgess.

Without them, MPs and the government would not be calling for directors to buck up and end the culture of high executive pay and short-term investor payouts that eat into a company’s long-term success.

And without Theresa May thumping the table, the Financial Reporting Council, which oversees accountants and companies’ governance, would not be demanding new dentures with which to hold all directors — not just the number crunchers — to account.

All it needs, the watchdog says, is for Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 to be expanded and a couple of paragraphs inserted insisting that directors explain how decisions (for example, on paying dividends and bonuses) affect staff and others.

Then the FRC needs to be made an enforcer, so it can chew out directors if their explanations are inadequate. No biggie! But, as it stands, only shareholders (and the Insolvency Service in extremis) can take directors to court for breaches of Section 172 and none have done so, to Lombard’s knowledge.

Parliamentarians may balk at giving extra powers to a watchdog not known for its bite or its bark. But, if the government wants to heal the rift between business and the public, it must ensure that someone has their teeth in.

Has the Mirror crack’d it?

Private companies and the public sector rarely agree on best practice — except in the case of outsourcing. So it is perhaps appropriate that press barons serving both sides of the ideological divide — Richard Desmond of the Express and Simon Fox of Trinity Mirror — are talking about a deal to share back-office operations.

Banks do it. Credit Suisse recently held talks with a competitor over cost sharing, as it seeks $2bn of savings. Governments do it. Former minister Francis Maude promised to save taxpayers “up to half a billion a year” by sharing services.

But the newspaper men might want to remember that the government failed to deliver its promised savings. And other banks that discussed sharing compliance functions later paid heavily for their shortcomings.

For investors, it may be better if the Mirror’s plan were limited to helping the Express sell ads for Diana, Princess of Wales commemorative plates.

