Uber’s board has approved a sweeping governance overhaul that will tip the balance away from founding investors and open the way for an investment from SoftBank that could be worth $10bn. Chris Nuttall discusses the compromise, and what it means for new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, with Leslie Hook, FT correspondent in San Francisco.

