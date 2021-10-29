Some things are better in person, as many of us have discovered over the course of extended lockdowns. Meals taste better at a table together rather than shared via Zoom. Meetings “IRL” mean you can read someone’s body language that you would miss on a flat screen. Theatre is much more dramatic when you share the room with flesh-and-blood actors rather than watch them on television.

The same goes for manuscripts. I knew that when they were young Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë made miniature books as props for the toy soldiers, but I didn’t get a true sense of how tiny these creations were until I recently held one between my fingers.

I was viewing this tiny, delicate volume in a room in Sotheby’s, the auctioneer handling the sale of a remarkable collection of books and manuscripts known as the Honresfield Library. In the late 19th century, the Yorkshire mill owner William Law bought an array of items associated with some of Britain’s best-loved writers, including Jane Austen, Walter Scott, Robert Burns and, most spectacularly, books, letters, manuscripts and even the clothes of the Brontë sisters. Until now, the collection has remained in the family of the original collectors and many of these things have never been seen before, or by only a handful of scholars.

I have read plenty of published transcriptions of letters written by Charlotte Brontë, the eldest of the three sisters, who together would go on to write such classics as Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights. But that can’t compare with the experience of holding the letter she wrote to her friend Ellen Nussey after returning home from Scarborough, where her sister Anne had recently died from tuberculosis. At the time — July 1849 — Charlotte had lost three siblings in the space of eight months, and wrote:

The great trial is when evening closes and night approaches — At that hour we used to assemble in the dining-room — we used to talk — Now I sit by myself — necessarily I am silent — I cannot help thinking of their last days — remembering their sufferings and what they said and did and how they looked in mortal affliction —

Reading those words in a published volume of letters is moving enough. But when seeing the letter itself, I picked up more subtle details, for instance the mournful black-edged stationery Charlotte had to use so often, and the hasty scrawl that suggests her hand is barely keeping pace with her emotions.

Other pieces in the Honresfield collection are more light-hearted. There is a playful letter from Austen to her sister Cassandra in which she writes about an upcoming ball:

. . . I rather expect to receive an offer [of marriage] from my friend in the course of the evening. I shall refuse him however, unless he promises to give away his white coat.

The Scottish poet Burns has the most exuberant handwriting, even when writing a begging letter:

This is a painful, disagreeable letter, & the first of the kind I ever wrote — I am truly in serious distress for three or four guineas. Can you, my dear Sir, accommodate me?

Even the grave Charlotte Brontë can be unexpectedly amusing. In another letter to Nussey, just after her marriage, she starts to sign herself CBro — then crosses it out and writes CNicholls, the married name she’s not used to using. A slip-up like that is not something you would notice if you weren’t looking at the original. And in a volume of Romantic Tales Charlotte wrote when she was just 13, she draws on the endpapers the chin shapes of her family members.

In the Honresfield Library’s most valuable item, a manuscript of Emily Brontë’s poems, there are edits throughout in pencil in Charlotte’s hand. Emily also has strong views on her own writing. At the end of the poems, she writes in her tiny inimitable handwriting: “never was better stuff penned”.

Brontë memorabilia rarely comes on the market, and is much sought after. Even during her lifetime, Charlotte had people showing up on her doorstep wanting a piece of her. Her father cut up her letters and handed out the strips. When the Brontë Parsonage was eventually sold in 1861, six years after her death in 1855, souvenir hunters snapped up furniture and even a window frame.

The great danger is that these extraordinary items could once again disappear from the public eye

For a collection such as the Honresfield Library to come on the market is a unique opportunity. The great danger is that these extraordinary items could once again disappear from the public eye. To prevent this happening and to save the collection for the nation, a consortium of institutions has come together under the aegis of Friends of the National Libraries, a UK charity working to save our written and printed heritage.

The British Library and the National Library of Scotland — repositories for many of the nation’s most important manuscripts — are joining with the homes of the Brontës, Austen, Scott and Burns, as well as university libraries such as Oxford’s Bodleian and the University of Leeds’ Brotherton. Together they will be working to raise the £15m needed to buy the Honresfield collection.

It may seem a lot of money for a bunch of old papers, but they will then be available to the public. You or I could order a letter or a miniature book from the British Library or the Brontë Parsonage and hold and study it for ourselves. This is our cultural heritage, and we have a right to have access to it.

Written in pencil at the front of the Emily Brontë’s poems is a note from the collector TJ Wise, who owned the manuscript before selling it to William Law in 1897. “It is the most valuable of all the Brontë mss I possess and should not be parted with except to someone who would appreciate and value it.” I couldn’t agree more. I hope the nation does too.

Tracy Chevalier is an author and a trustee of the British Library

