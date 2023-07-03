The Financial Times is planning the sixth edition of the FT High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific ranking, to be published in March 2024 — and this is your chance to seek inclusion.

Our ranking, compiled with data partner Statista, will aim to identify those Asia-Pacific businesses with the strongest revenue growth between 2019 and 2022 — the period in which the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the global economy. So we are looking for companies in the region that found ways to harness technology or adapt their business models to keep expanding.

To determine whether your company should be included in this high-profile list, we invite you to submit your revenue figures for 2019 through to 2022, along with some additional information — including your company’s headcount at the end of each of those years (see eligibility criteria below). Additional checks will be made if your company is not a legal entity or has an unusual structure.

Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their names forward for consideration via this registration form. Please register and provide the necessary data by 31 October 2023.

We will publish the final ranking in a special report in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. The 2023 report, including an interactive version of the ranking, can be found here.



Why should my company participate?

NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Inclusion in the list is a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s performance that extends far beyond your specific industry and country. It will also generate attention for your business on the part of potential partners, customers, and investors around the world.

EMPLOYER BRANDING

Corporate growth usually generates demand for new employees. Being featured in the high-profile ranking will not only increase awareness of you as an employer, it also gives potential employees an understanding of your company’s future potential.

EFFECTIVE MEDIA COVERAGE

The ranking will be covered in a special report, a section within the weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. While the full ranking will be published online, FT reporters will focus on particularly interesting companies, sectors and trends in the articles of the report that will appear in both print and on FT.com.

REPUTATION

Winners will also have the opportunity to license a special logo that states they are one of APAC’s High Growth Companies¹.

Who is eligible?

In order to be included in the ranking your company must meet the following criteria:

Headquartered in one of the following 14 Asia-Pacific locations: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand or Vietnam

Revenues of at least $100,000 in 2019²;

Revenues of at least $1mn in 2022²;

Independent, ie not be a subsidiary;

Revenue growth between 2019 and 2022 that was primarily organic, not primarily via acquisitions;

A share price that has not experienced irregularities or fallen 50 per cent or more in the past 12 months (if the company is listed on a stock exchange)³.

Please note: additional checks will be made if your company is not a legal entity or has an unusual structure.

How do I register?

Please register with Statista by October 31 by filling out this online registration form, as mentioned above. After you have registered, your company’s revenue will need to be verified on a separate form signed in person by a managing director or a member of your executive committee (CEO or CFO).