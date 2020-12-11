Lawyers are used to crises. Some might say that crises bring out the best in the legal profession. In the financial crisis of 2008, the Financial Times Innovative Lawyers report covered legal innovations that helped to rescue financial institutions and other businesses. Brad Gans, then general counsel at Citigroup, the US bank, even called law firms “the calm heads in the storm”.

This time the crisis involves the law firms’ very own survival. Not only must lawyers help clients deal with economic and, in some cases, existential crises that appeared overnight, but law firms themselves are also braving the same turbulent waters. They too face economic uncertainty and the challenge of maintaining their organisational culture while their people are working remotely.

The pandemic has accelerated underlying trends in the profession: the move to digitalisation and agile working; the increasing complexity of client challenges; and the changing career expectations of young lawyers.

There was another impetus to change too, when the killing by a white police officer of George Floyd, a black man, in the US, prompted many leading law firms to re-examine their diversity and inclusion agendas and their role in society.

We learnt a lot about what our clients need from us beyond ‘Covid-specific’

A commercial legal profession that is both responsible and robust enough to adapt is the picture that emerges from the submissions to the 2020 FT Innovative Lawyers awards from 71 US, Canadian and Mexican law firms.

Most firms were able to switch seamlessly to remote working in March, with many making the most of the virtual environment.

Latham & Watkins, for example, looked to invigorate its training approach both for summer associates and attorneys with the firm. It set up an online observation deck so that young attorneys could watch the court proceedings of more experienced Latham lawyers and provided the equivalent of more than 8,000 billable hours of training and 1,100 hours of mentoring to junior colleagues.

Zoom boom: most law firms switched easily to remote working in March © Dreamstime

Covid-19 also forced firms to overhaul how they share knowledge with clients quickly, with most setting up hubs of information for clients with government updates and regulatory and legal implications. Ropes & Gray, a firm with a leading healthcare practice, set up a pioneering hub of pandemic-related intelligence within five days at the end of February, at a speed that surprised even the firm’s leadership.

The crisis underscored the trend towards a multidisciplinary approach to the practice of law.

For Ropes & Gray, that moment came when it was called on not only for legal advice to businesses and government, but also for more general advice to help hospitals in their daily processes. “We learnt a lot about what our clients need from us beyond ‘Covid-specific’. What they absolutely need is the knowledge that comes with market understanding,” says Julie Jones, the firm’s chair.

For many law firms, the pandemic has been a time when their digital health practices, which are inherently multidisciplinary, came of age. DLA Piper was able to call on its digital health practice, which includes a doctor, a biostatistician, health economist and former congressman, to help clients with such challenges as emergency US Food and Drug Administration approvals.

The overall winning law firm in the Innovative Lawyers awards this year, White & Case, showed its commitment both to clients’ evolving needs and making a social impact.

On the former, it has been re-engineering its relationship with long-term client Deutsche Bank. In this, it has moved from a partner-led, transaction-focused approach to one that now involves more of the whole firm, aligning it better with the bank’s products and services. More transparency, real-time reporting and new cost structures, driven by the firm’s project technology team, have won it more work, despite Covid slowing down some activities.

As for social responsibility, White & Case set out the legal strategy that won a novel class action case for 30,000 children in Michigan who had been exposed to lead poisoning. The firm’s success enabled the children to have access to special educational resources. White & Case’s legal technology team played an important role, helping the lawyers assess thousands of documents, and its audiovisual team created powerful deposition videos for the trial.

White & Case’s legal strategy won a novel class action case for 30,000 children exposed to lead poisoning in Flint, Michigan © The Washington Post via Getty Images

While no law firm can yet be described as truly digital — when client relationships and business models have been transformed by digitalisation — many are making significant strides forward.

Over the past 12 months, there has been an uptick in firms’ outlay on modernising their information technology. The pandemic has led to a permanent shift from audio conference calls to visual, for instance. In addition, many firms have reported a marked shift to using electronic signatures, managing corporate legal work, and contract creation technologies.

Use of data is triggering fundamental change

While the use of these technologies represents mainly infrastructural improvement, there are signs that law firms are starting to question fundamental assumptions about the way they work in certain parts of their businesses. For example, many now recognise the importance of using data — augmenting their legal advice with historical deal or case data — and the need to present it visually.

Innovation in business is faster than the regulatory environment can keep up with

Mitch Zuklie, chair of Orrick, this year’s highest-scoring firm in the overall “most digital law firms” category, is not worried about technology wiping out swaths of lawyers’ jobs. “The core trend we see is that innovation in business is faster than the regulatory environment can keep up with, which means the demand for lawyers will be more important than ever,” he says.

At the same time, however, he points to increased collaborations with clients and senses that law firms offering a commercial legal career are now beginning genuinely to take into account the desire of young lawyers for meaning and purpose.

The 2008 financial crisis accelerated the use of technology and efficiency across the profession. The health crisis of 2020 has speeded up use of tech and data again. But it also looks set to increase firms’ awareness of the needs of their staff for a more human approach to the workplace and for clients’ desire for a better experience with their law firms.

Most innovative law firms Rank Law firm Rounded performance Data and technology Total score 1 White & Case 75 42 117 2 DLA Piper 73 43 116 3 Orrick 72 44 116 4 Hogan Lovells 65 40 105 5 Crowell & Moring 71 31 102

Most rounded performers Rank Law firm Rounded performance 1 White & Case 75 2 Kirkland & Ellis 74 3 DLA Piper 73 4 Orrick 72 5 Crowell & Moring 71 6 Hogan Lovells 65 7 Ropes & Gray 64 8 Latham & Watkins 63 8 Mayer Brown 63 10 Dentons 62 11 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison 61 11 Wilson Sonsini Goddrich & Rosati 61 13 McGuireWoods 60 13 Paul Hastings 60 15 Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld 59 15 Littler Mendelson 59 15 WilmerHale 59 18 Weil, Gotshal & Manges 58 19 Baker McKenzie 57 19 Seyfarth Shaw 57

Most digital firms Rank Law firm Data and technology 1 Orrick 44 2 DLA Piper 43 3 White & Case 42 3 Little Mendelson 42 5 Hogan Lovells 40 5 Paul Hastings 40 5 Reed Smith 40 8 Ballard Spahr 39 8 Baker McKenzie 39 10 Sheppard Mullin 38 11 Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath 37 12 Proskauer Rose 36 12 Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt 36 15 Norton Rose Fulbright 35 15 McGuireWoods 35 17 Dentons 34 17 Mayer Brown 34 17 Troutman Pepper 34 20 Dechert 33 20 Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman 33 20 Ropes & Gray 33