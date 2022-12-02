All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In 1968, the Escort replaced which Ford car model in the UK?

In 1998, what replaced the European Monetary Institute?

All the Pretty Horses is the first novel in which trilogy by Cormac McCarthy?

Which club has won cricket’s county championship more than any other?

What’s the longest river entirely in England?

Which still politically influential private members club was the headquarters of the Conservative party before the creation of Conservative Central Office?

In 1851, the Astronomer Royal George Airy established the position of which line of longitude?

The Alhambra Palace is in which Spanish city?

What’s the common name for the constellation that appears on the flags of Brazil, New Zealand and Australia?