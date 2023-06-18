Economics class video: The ESG investment backlash begins to have an impact
Specification:
Business Objectives, Economic Systems
The ESG investment backlash begins to have an impact
In economics, what do we assume the key objective to be for all firms?
Name 3 other business objectives for firms
Using the video, explain why the ESG movement might hinder a firm achieving its key objective and then explain why it might help them achieve other business objectives
Using the video, discuss whether ESG issues should be left to the free market to deal with or should the government always get involved
Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast
