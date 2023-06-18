This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read all our economics picks here.

Specification:

Business Objectives, Economic Systems

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

The ESG investment backlash begins to have an impact

In economics, what do we assume the key objective to be for all firms?

Name 3 other business objectives for firms

Using the video, explain why the ESG movement might hinder a firm achieving its key objective and then explain why it might help them achieve other business objectives

Using the video, discuss whether ESG issues should be left to the free market to deal with or should the government always get involved

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast