New Zealand’s health ministry said on Monday it is confident it can handle the new UK strain of coronavirus without a travel ban.

The specific strain identified in the United Kingdom, known as B.1.1.7, has not been seen in New Zealand cases to date, the ministry said.

“The Ministry of Health is confident New Zealand’s current use of personal protective equipment, testing strategy and 14-day managed isolation for all arrivals is appropriate,” it added.

The ministry said its most important protection is “14 days in isolation and/or quarantine, together with daily symptom checks and testing at day 3 and day 12 (with additional testing if symptomatic)”.

“We are also confident our current [polymerase chain reaction] testing would detect this and any new strains,” the ministry said.