New Zealand says it can handle UK variant
New Zealand’s health ministry said on Monday it is confident it can handle the new UK strain of coronavirus without a travel ban.
The specific strain identified in the United Kingdom, known as B.1.1.7, has not been seen in New Zealand cases to date, the ministry said.
“The Ministry of Health is confident New Zealand’s current use of personal protective equipment, testing strategy and 14-day managed isolation for all arrivals is appropriate,” it added.
The ministry said its most important protection is “14 days in isolation and/or quarantine, together with daily symptom checks and testing at day 3 and day 12 (with additional testing if symptomatic)”.
“We are also confident our current [polymerase chain reaction] testing would detect this and any new strains,” the ministry said.
Hong Kong extends food and drink restrictions
The Hong Kong government on Monday extended restrictions on restaurants and bars until at least January 6, saying gathering activities in the community have not been reduced.
Restaurants will have stop dining-in services after 6pm, while bars and clubs remain shut. Tables cannot have more than two people.
The government said gatherings in the city had “even increased with festivals approaching. Crowds were easily seen during the weekend”.
Canada to revise airline refund rules
Canada’s government said on Monday it is developing new regulations to protect passengers from future events such as the coroanvirus pandemic that result in large-scale flight cancellations.
Transport minister Marc Garneau said he has directed the Canadian Transportation Agency to develop new regulations on refunds to passengers for future flights that are cancelled for reasons outside an airline's control.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted a gap in the air passenger protection framework, which did not foresee the potential for large-scale and lengthy flight cancellations and groundings of air carrier fleets not only in Canada but globally,” Mr Garneau said in a statement.
“In the event of a future situation that causes similar large-scale flight cancellations, this gap needs to be closed so that travellers are treated fairly.”
Mr Garneau said the new regulations would not “impose an undue financial burden on air carriers that could lead to their insolvency”.
UK isolated as more countries impose ban
Countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa have joined European nations banning flights to and from the UK in hopes of containing a mutated coronavirus that might be more contagious.
Travel bans on passengers from the UK now cover at least 37 countries and territories.
Meanwhile, British Airways and Delta Air Lines will test passengers for coronavirus before they board flights to John F Kennedy airport, according to New York governor Andrew Cuomo.
Mr Cuomo also urged Virgin Atlantic, which also operates JFK-UK flights, to begin testing travellers
On Monday, Pakistan imposed a week-long ban from Tuesday on travellers arriving from the UK, while Iran, Hong Kong and India joined a list of countries stopping flights from Britain on Monday.
Saudi Arabia has suspended all international flights for at least a week while Kuwait barred flights from the UK over fears of the new strain.
Canada and Israel also halted traffic to and from the UK.
Spain and Portugal suspended flights from the UK except for those carrying Spanish citizens or residents, while Hungary imposed a ban from midnight on Monday.
Gibraltar, the British territory that borders Spain, will request all people arriving from the UK to provide a negative coronavirus test, either taken at the airport or during the three preceding days.
Switzerland’s governing Federal Council announced a blanket ban on all travellers from Britain and South Africa on Monday, although the new, more infectious variant of coronavirus is likely to be already present there.
Russia also banned UK flights on Monday, while Turkey temporarily suspended flights from Britain, as well as from the Netherlands, Denmark and South Africa,
France, Italy and Germany blocked arrivals after a fresh lockdown was imposed on south-east England over the weekend.
Companies rush to organise air freight amid curbs
Philip Georgiadis
Significant disruption on both sides of the Channel ports has sent international companies scrambling to organise air freight to help them leapfrog problems at the border, according to one broker.
Thousands of trucks are stuck on each side of the Channel after France closed its borders to freight traffic from the UK without notice on Sunday to protect against a new strain of the Covid-19 virus.
Air Charter Service, an aviation brokerage, had more than 700 enquiries from UK and European companies by mid-afternoon on Monday, its commercial director Justin Lancaster told the Financial Times.
“It was quite chaotic this morning, and it is quite unprecedented,” he said.
US stocks slip on new virus strain fears
Mamta Badkar
Wall Street trimmed its losses but ended lower joining a global sell-off as fears grew about the economic toll of fresh restrictions announced in response to a new coronavirus strain sweeping through the UK.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.4 per cent, trimming losses of as much as 2 per cent earlier in the session
Energy was the biggest decliner of all major sectors on the blue-chip index, down 1.8 per cent, while the financials advanced 1.6 per cent. Roughly 80 per cent of the stocks within the S&P 500 fell, with Tesla — which on Monday traded for the first time as part of the benchmark index — leading the declines.
The Nasdaq Composite finished the day 0.1 per cent lower. Stocks in Europe and Asia notched steeper losses.
News you might have missed ...
Joe Biden has received the first of two coronavirus vaccine shots, doing so live on television, as US officials seek to boost public confidence in the jab. The US president-elect was given his first of two shots made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in Delaware on Monday.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson said the country’s food supplies were largely unaffected by that delays were only occurring at Dover – and thus only affecting 20 per cent of the total coming from Europe. “The vast majority of food, medicines and other supplies are coming and going as normal,” the prime minister said.
Health officials in Ireland said a “third wave” of the coronavirus pandemic is under way as they urged people to stop socialising in the run-up to Christmas. The warning on Monday came as the government said it was organising two emergency flights to bring home Irish residents stranded there as a result of the travel ban
The US is planning to study how people with serious allergies respond to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, after some recipients in the US and UK experienced rare side effects. Moncef Slaoui, who leads Operation Warp Speed, said the National Institutes of Health would conduct a trial “to try to understand the mechanisms”.
A Deliveroo rider cycles past a restaurant in London’s Mayfair
Stena Line, the ferry operator, has doubled the capacity of a direct freight service between Ireland and France because of the severe disruption caused by the closure of the Dover-Calais route. The move came with hundreds of Irish truckers stranded in Britain on Monday unable to complete their journey.
Deutsche Post DHL said it was stopping all deliveries of parcels to Britain due to transport restrictions imposed by a number of countries after a new, apparently more virulent strain of the coronavirus appeared in the UK. It said letters and postcards to the UK and Ireland were not affected by the measure.
Deliveroo’s losses ballooned to £317.7m in 2019, up by a third from the previous year, as the food delivery company grappled with competition and regulatory scrutiny before the pandemic boosted it to profitability. Revenues increased 62 per cent over the year to £771.8m.
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has agreed to buy the real estate software company RealPage in a deal that values it at $10.2bn. RealPage’s shares tumbled at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, falling by a third to $42.69 in less than a fortnight, but they have since risen higher than their pre-crisis level.
