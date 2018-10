Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

GE is one of the greatest names in American business. It was an original member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and at its peak the industrial conglomerate had a market capitalisation of nearly $600bn. But after decades of dealmaking, a weakening power sector is forcing the group's executives to consider radical changes. The FT's Ed Crooks explains.





