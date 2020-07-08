Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In the first episode of a special summer interview series, Sebastian Payne talks to Jeremy Hunt, former health secretary and chair of the health select committee, about why the UK was not better prepared for the pandemic and what lessons need to be learnt from the government’s response so far.

