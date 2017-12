Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has elected a new leader, Cyril Ramaphosa. The former union leader campaigned on a promise to root out corruption and rescue the party that defeated apartheid but is now so tarnished it risks losing its majority in 2019 elections. Andrew England discusses Mr Ramaphosa's prospects with the FT's Africa editor David Pilling.





