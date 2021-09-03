Venice Film Festival 2021 From The Hand of God to Parallel Mothers, we review this year’s highlights Benedict Cumberbatch’s unbridled nastiness shines in The Power of the DogDirector Jane Campion creates a palpable sense of mystery and menace in this atmospheric westernPedro Almodóvar probes Spain’s scars in Parallel MothersVenice Film Festival 2021 began with a women-driven drama, starring an impressive Penélope Cruz, and Promises, starring Isabelle HuppertThe Hand of God — an artistic tale of life’s cruel and colourful carnivalPaulo Sorrentino’s loosely autobiographical latest looks back to adolescent fantasy and painful personal traumanew