Coca-Cola sales and profits once again held up better than expected in the last quarter of 2017, as broad-based growth in revenues generated from its core business helped offset the impact of the group’s strategic move away from the bottling and distribution of the drinks it develops and markets.

The world’s biggest soda company reported adjusted earnings of 39 cents a share in the fourth quarter, higher than the 38 cents analysts expected and up from 37 cents a year ago.

Sales sank 20 per cent to $7.5bn — less severe than the $7.4bn analysts predicted. Organic sales grew 6 per cent in the quarter, again better than the 3.7 per cent Wall Street anticipated. Shares rose 2 per cent in pre-market trading.

Coke is in the midst of a strategic downsizing, slimming down the number of its global franchisees and disposing of most of its bottling operations as part of its reinvention as a “total beverage company”.

Like rival PepsiCo, Coca-Cola has been grappling with a years-long decline in soda sales, particularly in the US, as consumers look to cut their intake of sugary drinks.

The big soda makers have been investing in new products in categories like water and tea to offset the decline in their trademark colas. Coca-Cola last month announced a new line of flavoured Diet Coke, another bid to win over younger shoppers, with flavours such as “feisty cherry”.

The two biggest sellers of soft drinks also face a potential new threat, after JAB last month struck a deal to merge Dr Pepper Snapple with Keurig, resulting in a beverage giant with about $11bn in drinks sales.

To combat those challenges, the Atlanta-based company been slashing costs to support profit margins even as demand for soda falls. The company aims to save $3bn by next year as part of a cost-cutting plan.

James Quincy, chief executive, said: “We achieved or exceeded our full year guidance while driving significant change as we continued to transform into a total beverage company.”