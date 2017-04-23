Tensions mount over manifesto as Corbyn casts doubt on Trident

The struggle within Labour party over its election manifesto was laid bare again on Sunday when its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, suggested that the party might not commit itself to renewing the Trident nuclear deterrent.

Mr Corbyn said in a BBC television interview that he thought nuclear weapons were “a disaster”, forcing Labour to clarify later that it still supported renewal of the programme, in line with a vote at party conference last autumn.

The Conservatives quickly moved to paint Mr Corbyn as a threat to Britain’s security, after he also declined to reveal whether he would authorise a strike on the leader of Isis.

Amber Rudd, the home secretary, said a Labour government would “refuse to strike against terrorists, dismantle our nuclear defences and fail to control our borders”.

Earlier in the week the Labour leader demurred when asked if Labour would offer a second Brexit referendum in its manifesto, leading to a statement four hours later that this would not be party policy.

Labour is now accelerating the crafting of its manifesto, a process that would normally be filtered over months through the shadow cabinet, the national executive committee and the party’s sprawling “national policy forum”.

Andrew Fisher, a former union at the PCS union, is leading the crafting of the manifesto. Mr Fisher wrote a book in 2014 arguing for a four-day week, the nationalisation of all banks and — perhaps — an end to private ownership of land.

Mr Fisher has also proposed taking on UK tax havens, scrapping the City of London Corporation, banning compulsory redundancies at profitable companies and letting renters buy property automatically from landlords.

He was suspended by the Labour party two years ago after an investigation into tweets in which he endorsed a Class War party candidate over the Labour member.

Other key figures involved include Seumas Milne, the former Guardian journalist who is head of communications, and John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, who will decide economic policy.

Among the policies that look set to be included are a significant cut in tuition fees, a new mansion tax and £500bn of infrastructure spending over a decade. Mr Corbyn also announced on Sunday a plan for four additional bank holidays on the patron saint days of each UK nation.

There are also likely to be promises for more housebuilding, a higher minimum wage, a crackdown on exploitative zero hours contracts and an uncompromising approach to tax avoidance and evasion.

The party will threaten taxes on the wealthy, with an increase in the top rate of income tax and the reversal of corporation tax cuts.

But Mr Corbyn will refuse to accept the need for any austerity in public services. For example, he is likely to promise an end to the public sector freeze under which pay awards have been held back at just 1 per cent a year for four years.

But Mr McDonnell has promised to abide by a fiscal rule whereby current spending is “brought into sensible balance” while allowing vital capital investment for the long term.

Labour dismissed the Conservative attacks over security policy, saying that Conservative spending cuts had shrunk the army to its smallest size since the Napoleonic wars.

Some supporters of Mr Corbyn were also astonished on Sunday to see Tony Blair, former Labour leader, suggest that some Remain voters should back Tory or Liberal Democrat candidates to maximise the number of MPs willing to vote against a “hard” Brexit.