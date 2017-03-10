Equities traders in Hong Kong still get a formal lunch break. Another leftover from a bygone era is the hong, loosely defined as a big, diverse conglomerate. These are out of fashion elsewhere, and Asia’s tycoons are now warming to the idea that investors value focus more highly. But reform needs to be real.

Take Wharf Holdings, a venerable ports to shopping malls empire straight out of the pages of a James Clavell novel. On Friday, it said it was considering a separation and separate listing of some of its property assets.

It is easy to dismiss such reorganisations as exercises in succession planning rather than fundamental reform. The precedent is the 2015 reorganisation of the Li business empire, in which patriarch Li Ka-shing put his property assets into one listed business and everything else into another. This was widely lauded. But barely a year later, old habits had returned: Mr Li in effect used a cash pile in one of his quoted companies to bail out another, bypassing minority shareholders in the process.

Wharf showed it means business in other ways. Last year it sold its telecom business to private equity groups for $1.2bn. This week, it said it had abandoned talks to sell i-Cable Communications, a struggling pay-TV business, and cut off its funding. Shares in the separately-listed unit halved. Both moves indicate Wharf is not afraid to rationalise its empire.

The timing looks opportune, too. Retail stores account for three-fifths of Wharf’s investment property revenue. Retail sales in Hong Kong had been under pressure as mainland consumers shopped elsewhere, but there have been signs of a recovery. Similarly, a pick-up in shipping rates hints at better traffic at Modern Terminals, a container port owned by Wharf.

Wharf shares surged on the news. So too did those of Wheelock, whose main asset is its 61 per cent stake in Wharf. That should give equities traders something to talk about over lunch.

