The team that wins the World Cup in Qatar will be the one with the best wide players. At least that’s the view of Arsène Wenger, former Arsenal manager and now head of global football development at Fifa.

In his current role, Wenger runs Fifa’s football analytics team, combing through a trove of data collected during every World Cup match. He recently explained the team’s findings after the group stages in Qatar, and found one key change since Russia 2018 — crosses are back.

The number of goals scored from crosses in Qatar is 83 per cent higher than at the same stage in 2018, with far more of the attacking play now coming down the flanks.

Wenger believes that since 2018 most teams have got better at defending the area in front of their own goal, leading to a drop in the number of shots — especially from outside the box. The average number of attempts on goal per game in Qatar is 10.9, compared with 12 in Russia, 12.9 in Brazil in 2014, and 14.1 in South Africa in 2010.

The upshot is that wingers are now what make the difference at this level, according to Wenger. If you subscribe to that view then you’ll understand why Brazil went into the tournament as the favourites, and have shown nothing to suggest otherwise — especially after they hammered South Korea on Monday night.

Brazil’s leftwinger Vinícius Júnior has excelled at Real Madrid, while Raphinha on the right did enough at Leeds to earn a €60mn move to Barcelona last summer. No other team boasts more strength up top with Neymar Jr and Richarlison completing the front line — both also capable of playing out wide.

On the other side of draw, reigning champions France have Kylian Mbappé, the man many see as the best player in the world right now, on their flank. In the group stages, France and Brazil were ranked 2nd and 3rd overall in terms of shots on goal — Germany came top, but went out.

The other fancied teams — the Netherlands, Spain, England and Argentina — all have their attributes, but Wenger’s world view points to a Brazil vs France final.

Tuesday’s one to watch: Morocco’s cross-border stars take on Spain

Morocco have been one of the surprise packages in Qatar, topping their group and finishing the first round unbeaten. The team now carries with it the hopes of the Arab world and the African continent, and brings a wealth of experience from across European football.

The quality of the team is partly a result of Morocco’s efforts to entice foreign-born players with Moroccan ancestry to represent the Atlas Lions. Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain are two such stars, with the former representing the Netherlands at U21 level.

They will have their work cut out against Spain, although the former champions stuttered their way to the end of the group stages — losing to Japan in their last match.

Fixture list:

Morocco vs Spain, 3pm UK time/6pm Doha time

Portugal vs Switzerland, 7pm UK time/10pm Doha time

Monday’s highlight: Penalties lead to Japanese heartbreak

Japan had been looking to make history. Beating Croatia would have lead them to their first ever World Cup quarter-final — but it wasn’t to be. Despite leading at half time, the Samurai Blue allowed Croatia back into the game. An equaliser came soon after the break, and the match then drifted into extra time and penalties.

Japan’s spot kicks were poor. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković saved three of them. Having made it to the final in 2018, his country of just 3.9mn people continues to be international football’s great overachievers.

Full results:

Japan 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia win 3-1 on penalties)

Brazil 4 South Korea 1