When 29-year-old Sam found out that his younger brother had made £30,000 trading bitcoin, he couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

The self-employed musician decided to invest the last £2,000 of his savings into various cryptocurrencies, hoping he could double his money. However, wild swings in the valuations of cryptocurrencies are putting his strategy to the test.

Bitcoin: ‘I’ll either be rich, or wrong’ Claer Barrett and guests on whether you should invest in crypto. Listen here

Presenter Claer Barrett explores the highs and lows of investing in crypto with experts Abhishek Sachdev, a professional investor who has personally invested £20,000 into crypto, and Eva Szalay, the FT’s currencies correspondent.

They discuss crypto’s long-term potential as an asset class, and the risks that investors like Sam need to be aware of, as well as the allure of investing in highly volatile unregulated assets.

