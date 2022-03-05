Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became more brutal this week, with urban bombardment of civilians. We discuss what is likely to happen next and the west’s response. Plus, we explore whether the UK is doing enough to tackle dodgy Russian money in London and what further sanctions should be introduced. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Gideon Rachman, Laura Hughes, Tom Burgis and special guest Tom Tugendhat.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Audio: BBC

