Our pick from this year’s Sundance Film Festival

Damon Wise reviews American Animals, Beirut, Colette, Leave No Trace and Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot
Sundance: American Animals — jaw-dropping details

Bart Layton’s gripping feature follows the twists and turns of a real-life robbery

Sundance: Beirut — a welcome shot of realpolitik

Starring Jon Hamm, this intelligent thriller offers an unusually nuanced view of the Middle East

Sundance: Colette — inspiring and empowering

A fascinating story about an unconventional life that could have been a little more unconventional in the telling

Sundance: Leave No Trace — a gracious view of life on the margins

Thomasin McKenzie is outstanding in this study of a traumatised father and his daughter

Sundance: Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot — nothing really sticks

Gus Van Sant’s biopic of humorist John Callahan never quite fathoms the man