Our pick from this year’s Sundance Film Festival Damon Wise reviews American Animals, Beirut, Colette, Leave No Trace and Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot Sundance: American Animals — jaw-dropping details Bart Layton’s gripping feature follows the twists and turns of a real-life robbery Wednesday, 24 January, 2018 Sundance: Beirut — a welcome shot of realpolitik Starring Jon Hamm, this intelligent thriller offers an unusually nuanced view of the Middle East Wednesday, 24 January, 2018 Sundance: Colette — inspiring and empowering A fascinating story about an unconventional life that could have been a little more unconventional in the telling Wednesday, 24 January, 2018 Sundance: Leave No Trace — a gracious view of life on the margins Thomasin McKenzie is outstanding in this study of a traumatised father and his daughter Wednesday, 24 January, 2018 Sundance: Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot — nothing really sticks Gus Van Sant’s biopic of humorist John Callahan never quite fathoms the man Wednesday, 24 January, 2018