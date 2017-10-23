Japanese polls portend constitutional change

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Thanks partly to disarray within opposition ranks, Shinzo Abe has won a thumping victory in snap elections called a month ago. Then, his poll ratings were languishing as a result of a series of minor scandals. The unexpectedly decisive outcome allows him to cement his position as one of the most important prime ministers in Japan’s postwar history. This will be his third term. Assuming it is his last, the question now turns to what he chooses to make his legacy.

Control of the legislature gives Mr Abe an enviable platform from which to consolidate and improve on the economic policy named after him — Abenomics — to stimulate economic growth. At the same time, the supermajority won by his Liberal Democratic party, gives the prime minister a mandate to amend the pacifist constitution — which has always been among his most cherished long-term goals.

Adopted in 1947 when Japan was still under US occupation, the constitution has helped ensure that the so-called Japanese Self-Defense Forces have not fired a single shot in anger since. Many members of the Japanese public are nervous about amending a text that has helped preserve the peace for such a prolonged period.

Japanese defence policy already stretches well beyond what the constitution technically allows

They are also understandably worried that removing Article 9, which prohibits war as a means to settle international disputes, would send a provocative signal to China and other Asian nations wary of resurgent Japanese militarism at a time of high tension on the Korean peninsular and across the Asian seas. Opposition to change is also partly born of fears the country might be tempted to embark on risky military adventures alongside the US.

Yet Japanese defence policy already stretches well beyond what the constitution technically allows. Although Article 9 outlaws the maintenance of armed forces with the potential to engage in war, Japan already has just that. Its army, and particularly its navy, are among the world’s most sophisticated. Already, security laws passed two years ago allow the country to fight alongside the US in conflicts deemed to have a significant influence on Japan.

The constitution is therefore something of an anachronism. It is legitimate for the government to want to adapt it to conform with new realities. The emergence of a more muscular China has altered Japan’s security environment. So too, more urgently, has the threat from North Korea, armed with a nuclear bomb and which has fired missiles over Japan in recent months.

Mr Abe is wise, however, to proceed with caution. To maintain his expansionary economic stance in the face of calls from business to focus on containing debt and deficits, will use considerable political capital. Even with a two-thirds majority, amending the constitution will be a time-consuming distraction from that. Moreover, the LDP’s majority masked a low turnout, and the emergence of a new opposition, the Constitutional Democrats, who oppose tinkering with the pacifist clause.

To achieve change will require the support of both houses of the Diet, and must also go to a national referendum — one that the government is not guaranteed to win. Handled clumsily, it could fuel tension in the region, particularly if China believes its interests are threatened. Mr Abe should therefore rein in his more hawkish instincts.

Yes, Japan is justified in amending its constitution to better reflect a changed security environment. But any amendments should be such that the majority of Japanese people can support them. If he achieves that, he will have fulfilled his personal ambition without disturbing the peace that the Japanese have for so long enjoyed.