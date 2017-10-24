Twitter promises ad revamp over Russia storm

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Twitter has unveiled plans to make advertising on the messaging platform more transparent, as it tries to counter criticism that it has not done enough to tackle Russian spending on promoted tweets on political issues.

The tech company followed Facebook to come up with its own guidelines designed to prevent abuse of its advertising platform, after US politicians proposed legislation that would make online political ads subject to the same rules as ads on TV.

The announcement comes just a week before the US Senate intelligence committee is due to quiz representatives of Twitter, Facebook and Google about Russian misinformation operations on their platforms, as part of its broader probe into Russian attempts to influence the election.

Twitter’s announcement increases the pressure on Google, the only one of the three companies to not publish its own plan for suspicious advertisements.

Twitter said on Tuesday that it would publish all ads running on the platform in one place, so anyone could see the messages being spread, alongside details such as how long a campaign would run. Users will be able to see which ads are targeted at them — but not whom all the ads are targeted at.

Adverts endorsing a political candidate — known as electioneering ads — will be flagged with the message “promoted by a political account”.

But so far there is no evidence that the ads bought by Russian actors in an attempt to influence last year’s US presidential election endorsed candidates. Instead, they focused on sowing division around political issues such as race, gay rights and gun rights.

Twitter, along with government and the rest of the industry, is still struggling to come up with a solution for issue-based advertisements.

“We are committed to stricter policies and transparency around issues-based ads,” the company said in a blog post. “There is currently no clear industry definition for issues-based ads but we will work with our peer companies, other industry leaders, policymakers, and ad partners to clearly define them quickly and integrate them into the new approach mentioned above.”

Twitter was strongly criticised by Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic vice-chairman of the committee, for being unprepared for the hearing when they met in private. Senator Warner said the company’s response was “deeply disappointing” and “frankly inadequate on almost every level”, complaining that its work was based on Facebook’s earlier statements.

Mr Warner, along with fellow Democrat, Senator Amy Klobuchar, the ranking member of the Senate rules committee, and Republican John McCain, are proposing the Honest Ads Act. The proposed legislation would require any platform with over 50m monthly active users to monitor political advertising, policing any advertiser buying over $500 in an attempt to promote a candidate or a cause of “national legislative importance”.

Twitter thanked the members for their proposal and said it looked forward to engaging with them further as the legislative process continues. The company said it would make these changes in the coming weeks in the US before rolling them out globally.