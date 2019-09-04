One of the heavy arthouse hitters at the festival was Czech competition entry The Painted Bird. This turned out to be an endurance for both maker and audience. Director Václav Marhoul apparently spent 12 years turning Jerzy Kosiński’s 1965 novel into an almost three-hour exploration of just about every form of human and animal cruelty imaginable.

Barry Pepper in 'The Painted Bird'

Following the suffering of a young Jewish boy wandering through wartime rural eastern Europe, it plays like Robert Bresson trying his hand at torture porn. The black and white cinematography is stunning, the camera often low-slung and evoking memories of Tarkovsky’s similarly premised Ivan’s Childhood. But while The Painted Bird is stunning to look at, it is often hard to watch. As each chapter begins you start to wonder: what fresh hell is this? And fresh hell duly arrives, sometimes accompanied by bestiality or eye-gouging.

The appearance of Udo Kier, Harvey Keitel and other familiar faces is mildly distracting but only temporary relief. After a mesmerising first half, Marhoul overplays his hand. The accumulation of grotesque imagery prompted mass walkouts even among battle-hardened critics paid to sit through anything. With more restraint this could have been a masterpiece; as it is, it’s one only for arthouse connoisseurs with very strong stomachs.

★★★★☆