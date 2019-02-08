When Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne group made an offer to buy out shareholders in struggling Spanish retailer Dia this week, observers in Moscow recognised some of the Russian oligarch’s old tricks.

First, LetterOne, through its L1 Retail fund, bought up 29 per cent of the company for €700m — just below the threshold that legally requires a takeover. Then, as sales fell and its financial problems mounted, Mr Fridman began warring with Dia’s management, withdrawing L1’s representatives on the board in October in protest at a turnround plan.

Three months later, with the share price down a further 74 per cent, Mr Fridman returned with his own plan: a promise of a €500m injection, and an offer that gives Dia an equity value of €417m — a fraction of its €2.7bn tag when LetterOne bought in.

On Friday, Dia revealed it had lost €352.6m in 2018, down from a profit of €101.2m the previous year. Net revenues dropped 11.3 per cent to €7.28bn as sales fell in all of its markets except Argentina.

“The idea is to save the company. It’s extremely badly managed and we think it could be a great company,” Mr Fridman told the Financial Times. He wants to replicate the successful revamp of X5, the Russian supermarket chain he owns that regained top spot under L1 Retail’s Stephan DuCharme after increasing revenue by more than 25 per cent in 2016 and 2017. “We made a drastic U-turn in the business.”

Mr Fridman’s cherubic features belie a ruthlessness that has helped him remain one of only two of the seven original Russian oligarchs still in business.

Yet since earning $10bn from the sale of oil producer TNK-BP in 2013, Mr Fridman, 54, has made a U-turn of his own by moving to London and building on that windfall in the west.

LetterOne has invested in companies from UK health food chain Holland & Barrett to German crude oil and gas group DEA, whose pending merger with Wintershall will create Europe’s largest gas producer.

Even if the push is a far cry from Mr Fridman’s roots in Russia’s 1990s, when he built Alfa Group from scratch into a multibillion dollar empire, the Dia takeover attempt seems familiar to many in Moscow.

“Fridman and his partners . . . are all but the only Russian billionaires building big new businesses in the west — which is all the more interesting since their investment ideas and corporate wars are so reminiscent of Alfa’s Russian past,” business site the Bell wrote.

Then BP vice-president Robert Dudley and TNK chairman Viktor Vekselberg with Mikhail Fridman in 2003 © Reuters

After setting up Alfa Group during perestroika with two Moscow university classmates, Mr Fridman quickly earned a reputation as a boardroom bruiser unafraid to take on even the likes of BP, whose then-chief executive John Browne watched aghast as Siberian courts signed over oilfields to Alfa’s oil producer TNK for pennies on the dollar.

A merger with BP’s Russian operations turned into Russia’s most epic corporate war of the Putin era; eventually, TNK-BP chief Bob Dudley fled Russia amid complaints of “sustained harassment”, police raids, and poisoning allegations.

Those bare-knuckle tactics earned Mr Fridman broad respect, begrudging or otherwise.

“Alfa are so clever. They never buy high or sell for cheap. They’re like Goldman Sachs; they’re greedy and they’re professional about it, they’re very tough guys,” a Russian rival says.

Mr Fridman can also bury the hatchet: former rival Lord Browne now chairs LetterOne’s energy business.

In Russia, Alfa — whose interests now span banking and retail — faces a colder climate than in the 1990s, which his partner Pyotr Aven has described as “the best years of our lives”. President Vladimir Putin is encouraging oligarchs to repatriate their assets, while state-linked interests are increasing their prominence in sectors from banking to retail.

Mr Fridman has one eye on an exit, people close to him say, although tentative discussions on selling Alfa-Bank, Russia’s largest privately held lender, last year went nowhere. “The people up top, partly out of jealousy, would be unhappy if there was another windfall to Fridman, who has basically left the country,” a senior banker in Moscow said.

Mr Fridman vehemently denies attempting to sell the bank. “We will definitely continue our presence in the Russian market,” he said.

He claims his shift in focus westwards is born of a desire to prove himself again. “For me I think it’s a great interest, privilege, and challenge — to try to repeat our success that we made in Russia in a much more sophisticated and competitive market,” he said.

But Russia’s stand-off with the US and EU since 2014 has made that difficult. Fellow oligarchs with successful western records have shifted their interests closer to home.

Alfa has found itself embroiled in “Russiagate” investigations into Donald Trump’s election — it denies any involvement — and faced regulatory rejections in the US and UK over its Russian roots.

“We just want to be normal business people,” Mr Fridman said.