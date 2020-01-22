Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Questions about the future of fossil fuels are putting new pressure on companies and financial institutions. How are they responding and should they be doing more? Pilita Clark talks to Huw van Steenis, chair of the sustainable finance committee at UBS and a former adviser to Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, and Billy Nauman, reporter for the FT’s Moral Money.





Contributors: Huw van Steenis, chair of the sustainable finance committee at UBS, Pilita Clark, business columnist and Billy Nauman, reporter and producer, moral money. Producer: Persis Love. Photo credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.