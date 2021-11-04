Now that we have a global agreement in place to protect the world’s rainforests, including for the first time key players such as Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the next step must be the creation of a military force to help countries back up their commitments with concrete action (“Global agreement on forests attacked for lack of detail around enforcement”, Report, November 3).

A “rainforest protection force” under the UN blue beret should be formed by willing nations to assist in implementing the agreement on the ground, through preventing illegal logging, in co-operation with host states.

There is not a moment to lose.

John Law

Founder, Clean Energy Revolution

London W2, UK