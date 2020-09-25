Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

As the end of the furlough scheme approaches, businesses and individuals are preparing for the reality of redundancies, with expectations that hundreds of thousands of jobs could soon be lost.

Our next Business Clinic will explore what your rights are — both as an employer and as a worker.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has admitted it is “impossible” to predict how many jobs the government’s new job support scheme will protect. Nevertheless, reducing the state wage subsidy from 60 per cent to a maximum of 22 per cent will mean many jobs are no longer viable.

Small businesses — many of which do not have in-house human resources departments — are now grappling with the financial calculations as well as employment law as they assess how to use the new scheme.

Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor, and Lindsay Cook, the FT’s Money Mentor columnist, will answer your questions live at 12 noon UK time on Tuesday September 29.

Topics they will discuss include the business world’s reaction to the new proposals, plus practical information about the rules around redundancy consultations, voluntary redundancy programmes and what could leave employers open to future claims.

If you would like to put a question to the experts, please do so below this article online or email money@ft.com.

Return to this story on Tuesday to view the live video stream where readers’ questions will be answered, or watch on the FT’s You Tube channel or LinkedIn page.