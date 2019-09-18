Robert Shrimsley (Opinion, September 19) argues that “if Boris Johnson gets his deal with the EU, the Lib Dems’ offering is going to look pretty bare”. Any call to re-join the EU would be a “niche position”.

Perhaps. Yet any conceivable deal hurriedly negotiated in the coming weeks (let alone no-deal) will be even less precise about the UK’s future relationship with the EU than anything previously proposed to parliament. The painful trade-offs inherent in such negotiations have not yet been made. Any final deal will stand in contrast to the UK’s current status, which may make rejoining an attractive option. Until any transition period ends, returning should be a relatively simple process.

The Liberal Democrats have proven themselves very serious about what they would do with power — and the current crisis offers them a unique opportunity to regain it. Any deal will be but a staging post in an interminable process for which popular patience is wearing thin. The Brexit position with the best chance of ultimately reuniting an exhausted country is very simple: “Make it stop.”

Tim Gordon

Chief Executive, Liberal Democrats, 2012-17, London N1, UK