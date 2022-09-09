All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Who was the US secretary of state during the fall of the Soviet Union and the first Gulf war? What’s the name of the aviation branch of the Royal Navy? Before Irish independence, what was the only city outside Ireland to return an Irish Nationalist MP to Westminster? Apart from his hat, what’s the only article of clothing worn by Dr Seuss’s Cat in the Hat? Anthony Horowitz, William Boyd and Sebastian Faulks have all written novels featuring which central character? Who presents the TV quiz show Eggheads? What was the UK’s most recent City of Culture? Which comedy double act met while working as welders in Oldham? Who’s the lead singer of the band Cockney Rebel? Edward Pusey and John Henry Newman were members of which 19th-century religious movement?

