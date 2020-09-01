The Financial Times is currently planning the fifth edition of the FT​ ​1000​: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies, to be published in March 2021​.

The FT, in partnership with Statista, the German data provider, will seek to identify the 1,000 European companies with the strongest revenue growth between 2016 and 2019. They will be featured in a special report in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. Last year’s report can be found here.



The complete list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies 2020 EXPLORE THE CURRENT RANKING

In order to participate, we invite you to send us your revenue figures for the years 2016 and 2019 as well as some additional information, including your company’s headcount at the end of those years.

Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their name forward at this website.

Why should my company participate?

NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Inclusion in the FT 1000 list is a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s performance that extends far beyond your specific industry and country. It will also generate attention for your business on the part of potential partners, customers, and investors around the world.

EMPLOYER BRANDING

Corporate growth usually generates demand for new employees. Being featured in this high-profile ranking will not only increase awareness of you as an employer, it also gives potential employees an understanding of your company’s future potential.

EFFECTIVE MEDIA COVERAGE

The ranking will be covered in a special report, a supplement within a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. The full ranking will be published online and FT reporters will focus on interesting companies, sectors and trends in the articles of a special report that will appear in both print and on FT.com.

REPUTATION

All companies that make it into the list may use the award logo for marketing purposes¹.

ACCESS TO MORE THAN 1M FACTS

All participants that provide us with data on their revenue will receive a free two-week Statista corporate subscription trial — irrespective of whether or not they are among the top 1,000 companies.

¹ The use of the label and the word-and-image logo “FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2021” for marketing purposes is subject to a one-off payment of a licence fee. Inclusion in the ranking, however, is completely free of charge.

Who is eligible?

To be included in the ranking your company must meet the following criteria:

Revenue of at least €100,000 generated in 2016¹

Revenue of at least €1.5m generated in 2019¹

Must be independent (ie the company applying to participate is not a subsidiary or branch office of another company)

Must be headquartered in Europe²

The revenue growth between 2016 and 2019 was primarily organic (ie “internally” stimulated rather than via acquisitions)

Has not experienced share price irregularities in the past 12 months³ ¹ Non-euro countries: currency value equivalent as of 31/12/16 and 31/12/2019. ² Eligible to participate are all companies from these countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom. ³FT and Statista reserve the right to exclude companies that have experienced share price irregularities in the past 12 months or any other event that could affect the credibility of the list. For example, companies may be excluded if their share price drops 25 per cent over that period. We may also change the criteria at any point during the project’s lifetime.

How do I register?

STEP ONE: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Please register with Statista online here, by November 30 2020. Alternatively, you can download the form and send it to FT1000@statista.com upon completion (also available in Spanish via the links below).

STEP TWO: VERIFICATION OF REVENUE INFORMATION

Your revenue data needs to be verified. Please use one of the forms below for this purpose. The form must be signed in person by a Managing Director or a member of your Executive Committee (CEO or CFO). It must then be sent to Statista by email, fax, or mail. All necessary address details can be found on the form.

Online registration webpage (English)

Registration form PDF: English / Spanish

Revenue verification form PDF: English / Spanish

FAQ PDF: English / Spanish



Contact details Should you have any additional questions or would otherwise like to contact us, please email FT1000@statista.com.



