Philip Hammond to increase schools spending by £500m in Budget

Philip Hammond will increase schools spending by more than £500m in Wednesday’s Budget, in a move that could pave the way for a new generation of selective grammars but will do little to relieve pressure on mainstream schools.

The chancellor will describe the move as part of a drive to give every child a place at a good school and to raise Britain’s long-term growth potential as it prepares to leave the EU.

But the package is controversial since it devotes £320m to help fund up to 140 new free schools, which are seen by Theresa May as potential instruments for increasing selective education across the country.

Meanwhile, mainstream schools are anticipating a 6.5 per cent real-terms cut between now and 2020. Many Tory MPs argue that the government must change a new funding formula to relieve the pressure on them.

Mr Hammond will also announce £216m of investment on infrastructure in existing schools and has already trailed a £500m expansion of technical education, part of a wider drive to raise education and skills levels as the country prepares for Brexit.

The £1bn of extra spending on schools and technical training is expected to be joined on the Budget scorecard by about £1bn of emergency funding for social care and several hundred million pounds for business rate relief.

Mr Hammond intends to pay for the extra spending through higher taxes or cuts elsewhere, while banking the better-than-expected news on economic growth and tax receipts to build up a “war chest” to be deployed if Brexit goes badly.

The government says it is on track to open 500 free schools — state-funded schools which are outside local authority control — by September 2020. The £320m in additional funding will take the total above 600.

Last month, the National Audit Office questioned whether spending on free schools was providing value for money because some are opening in areas that do not need more school places.

The Department for Education’s own figures show that of the 113,500 new places being opened in free schools up to 2021, half would create spare capacity in nearby schools.

Mrs May has ordered a consultation on the expansion of selective grammar schools across Britain and sees free schools as one route for delivering that objective. She says they will help to build “a great meritocracy”.

“For too many children, a good school place remains out of reach with their options determined by where they live and how much money their parents have,” Mrs May said.

She added that the government would “set out the next stage of our ambitions in the coming months” — a reference to the consultation which is considering how to extend selective education and could be published as early as this month.

The consultation document explicitly states that grammars could be “established as free schools set up in response to local demand and they would have the flexibility to select 100 per cent of their intake on the basis of ability”.

Many parts of the education establishment are fiercely opposed to grammars; setting up selective schools from scratch would avoid likely blockages if existing schools are unwilling to convert to grammar status.

In a sign of the government’s thinking, Mr Hammond will also announce a £6m fund to pay for 1,500 pupils from low-income households to be given free bus or taxi travel to a selective school within 15 miles of their home.