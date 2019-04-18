Loren Fox

The Financial Times 400 (see full listing below) is intended to provide a snapshot of the best financial advisers for the investors who use them. We assess advisers based on what investors care about and we use a quantifiable, objective methodology.

The Financial Times and Ignites Research, the FT’s sister company, contacted the largest US brokerages in autumn 2018 to obtain practice information and data for their top advisers across the US.

We asked for information on advisers with more than 10 years’ experience and that had $300m or more in assets under management. Such minimum criteria filtered out most advisers.

The FT then invited qualifying advisers out of this group — a list that totalled about 940 — to complete a short questionnaire that gave us more information about their practices.

We added that information to our own research on the candidates, including data from regulatory filings. The formula the FT uses to grade advisers is based on six broad factors and calculates a numeric score for each adviser. These factors are:

1. Assets under management can signal experience managing money and client trust.

2. AUM growth rate can be taken as a proxy for performance, asset retention and ability to generate new business.

3. Years of experience indicates experience managing assets in different economic and interest-rate environments.

4. Compliance record provides evidence of past client disputes. A string of complaints could signal problems.

5. Industry certifications (CFA, CFP, etc) demonstrate technical and industry knowledge and obtaining these designations shows a professional commitment to investment skills.

6. Online accessibility illustrates commitment to providing investors with easy access and transparent contact information.

Assets under management accounted for an average of 72 per cent of each adviser’s score. Also, AUM growth rate accounted for an average of 14 per cent. This year, to emphasise long-term client satisfaction, we used a three-year growth rate instead of the one- and two-year growth rates we used in the past.

Additionally, the FT places a cap on the number of advisers from any one state that roughly corresponds to the distribution of millionaires across the US.

We present the FT 400 as an elite group, not a competitive ranking. We acknowledge that ranking the industry’s top advisers from 1 to 400 would be a futile exercise, since each takes different approaches to their practice and has different specialisations.

The research was conducted on behalf of the Financial Times by Ignites Research, a Financial Times sister publication.

Please note, individual advisers’ coverage of client categories is indicated below by “X” marks in columns for particular segments served: retail; high net worth (clients for $1m-£10m in investable assets); ultra high net worth (clients with $10m or more in investable assets); and institutional

NameCompanyCityRetail (<$1m)High Net Worth ($1m - $10m)Ultra-High Net Worth (>$10m)Institutional
ALABAMA
Roberts, JeffAmeriprise Financial Services, Inc.BirminghamXXXX
ARIZONA
Harnden, Stephen P.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.PeoriaXXXX
Kraus, Arnold H.Wells Fargo AdvisorsTucsonXXX
Schultz, Steven L.UBS Financial Services Inc.PhoenixXXXX
Tocco, Judith A.Tocco Financial Services / LPL FinancialTucsonXX
CALIFORNIA
Abrams, Michael L.Wells Fargo AdvisorsPalo AltoXX
Allard, Michael D.CalBay Investments, Inc. / LPL FinancialDanvilleXXX
Arbogast, Peter V.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoX
Bartman, Brett H.RBC Wealth ManagementBeverly HillsXXX
Basch, AndrewMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementLos AngelesXXX
Blanchfield, TomMerrill Private Wealth ManagementNewport BeachX
Burbank, MikeMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoX
Campbell, Gwendolyn M.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoX
Chase, AndyMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementMenlo ParkXXX
Chen, Catherine R.RBC Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoXXX
Chiate, Craig S.UBS Financial Services Inc.Los AngelesXX
Choi, Horacio A.Wells Fargo AdvisorsIrvineXXX
Chopra, AshMerrill Private Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoX
Corradini, DrewJ.P. Morgan SecuritiesSan FranciscoXXX
Curtis, Mark T.Morgan Stanley GraystonePalo AltoXXX
Detanna, Lisa A.Raymond James & AssociatesBeverly HillsXXXX
Douglass, MarkMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementMenlo ParkXX
Evans, ChadMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementNewport BeachXXX
Firring, BrianWells Fargo AdvisorsBeverly HillsX
Fournier, GaryJ.P. Morgan SecuritiesLos AngelesXXXX
Freides, Drew S.UBS Financial Services Inc.Los AngelesXXX
Fullmer, GregMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementLos AngelesXXX
Genovese, Michael T.Genovese Burford & BrothersSacramentoXXXX
Gensler, Daniel G.The Gensler Group / LPL FinancialCoronadoXX
Goldstein, Adam S.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.CalabasasXXX
Griepp, TroyMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoXXX
Guimarin, AlmaMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementSan JoseXXX
Harries, ScottUBS Financial Services Inc.Los AngelesXX
Jackson IV, DanaMorgan Stanley GraystoneMenlo ParkXXX
Jones, Richard B.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementCentury CityXX
Jorgensen, DebbieMerrill Lynch Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoXXX
Kelly, InnaMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoXXX
Klein, JeromeMerrill Private Wealth ManagementCentury CityXX
La Pointe, David B.La Pointe Wealth Management / LPL FinancialTemeculaXXXX
Lee, GrantMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoXX
Malone III, Francis X.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementLos AngelesXX
McClellan, Ryan A.UBS Financial Services Inc.Los AngelesXXX
McDonald, KarenMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementPalo AltoXXXX
McKelvy, DorianMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementMenlo ParkXXXX
Milia, JohnWells Fargo AdvisorsIrvineXXX
Minkoff, Steven M.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.San FranciscoXXXX
Morgan, Mark S.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementFolsomXXX
Neuhaus, JonMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementLos AngelesXX
Onken, GregJ.P. Morgan SecuritiesSan FranciscoXXX
Papadoyannis, GeorgeAmeriprise Financial Services, Inc.San MateoXXXX
Pfefferman, Darren A.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementSan DiegoXXX
Piliero, ThomasMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoXX
Reilly, Sean M.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoXX
Schulten, MarkThe Schulten GroupLong BeachXXXX
Schwarz, Donald L.RBC Wealth ManagementBeverly HillsXXXX
Selig, Steven P.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementLos AngelesXXXX
Smith, Lawrence E.UBS Financial Services Inc.BreaXXXX
Spinner, Harlan B.UBS Financial Services Inc.Los AngelesXX
Traum, Jeffrey D.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementMenlo ParkXXX
Van Dyck, ThomasRBC Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoXXX
Vaughan, Gregory V.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementMenlo ParkXX
Wacker, RogerUBS Financial Services Inc.Los AngelesXXX
Walsh, Daniel T.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementPalo AltoXX
Walters, JordanMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementSan JoseXXXX
Walters, Philip S.Wells Fargo AdvisorsBeverly HillsXXX
Waxman, ScottMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoXXX
Whitman, Alan B.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementPasadenaXXXX
Wong, Benjamin W.Viewpoint Financial NetworkPleasantonXXX
Young, Cheryl L.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementLos GatosXXX
Yu, GillianMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementSan FranciscoX
Yu, SeanMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementPasadenaXXXX
Zafari, RezaMerrill Private Wealth ManagementLos AngelesXX
Zanolli, Stephen M.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementPalo AltoXX
COLORADO
Sparks, Scott G.Northwestern Mutual - Sparks FinancialDenverXX
CONNECTICUT
Cerniglia, JasonAmeriprise Financial Services, Inc.MysticXXX
Chieco, PeterMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementGreenwichXXX
Cox, Joe M.Webster Wealth AdvisorsStamfordXX
Daoud, Nancy S.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.OxfordXXXX
Dolgins, IvanMerrill Lynch Wealth ManagementStamfordXXXX
Fagella, TonyAlex. Brown/Raymond JamesGreenwichXX
Goodwin, Richard T.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementMadisonXXX
Gottfried, JoshuaGottfried & Somberg Wealth Management, LLCGlastonburyXX
Gourd, William C.UBS Financial Services Inc.StamfordXXX
Jacobsen, Teresa A.UBS Financial Services Inc.StamfordXX
Jones, Mark R.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.MiddleburyXXXX
Mantione, ThomasUBS Financial Services Inc.StamfordX
Segal, JeffreyC.I.G. Private Wealth Management, LLCGlastonburyXXXX
Somberg, MatthewGottfried & Somberg Wealth Management, LLCGlastonburyXXXX
Thompson, Derek J.UBS Financial Services Inc.StamfordXXX
Wunder, Matthew S.Northwestern Mutual - Wunder FinancialWestportXXXX
DELAWARE
Orth, Kimberlee M.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.WilmingtonXXXX
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Carter, MurrayJanney Montgomery ScottWashingtonXXXX
Harris, RichardAlex. Brown/Raymond JamesWashingtonXXX
Kingsley, ToddAlex. Brown/Raymond JamesWashingtonXXXX
Nelson, Wayne F.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementWashingtonXXXX
New, James M.UBS Financial Services Inc.WashingtonXXX
Shreves III, Frederick (Tripp)The Monument Group at Wells Fargo AdvisorsWashingtonXXXX
Wernick, SethAlex. Brown/Raymond JamesWashingtonXXX
FLORIDA
Aitken, Christopher C.UBS Financial Services Inc.Ponte Vedra BeachXX
Aspinwall, SamRaymond James & AssociatesSt. PetersburgXXX
Barcena, Ignacio A.Wells Fargo AdvisorsMiamiXXX
Bermont, Peter L.The Bermont Advisory Group of Raymond JamesCoral GablesXXX
Bober, MichaelUBS Financial Services Inc.Boca RatonXXX
Cabrera, JoseRaymond James & AssociatesCoral GablesXXXX
Comeau, Richard A.J.P. Morgan SecuritiesMiamiXX
Dwyer, Patrick J.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementMiamiX
Garvin, ChrisUBS Financial Services Inc.Fort LauderdaleXXXX
Hoyt, William B.Raymond James & AssociatesSt. PetersburgXXX
Lytell, Matthew B.Northwestern Mutual - Riverwalk Wealth AdvisorsTampaXXXX
Moll, Todd A.Provenance Wealth Advisors/Raymond JamesFort LauderdaleXXX
Moran, ThomasMoran Edwards Asset ManagementNaplesXXX
Pinkerton, ScottPinkerton, Harkins and Mehserle Private WealthVeniceXXXX
Starner, Margaret C.Raymond James & AssociatesCoral GablesXXX
Thompson, Mark G.Thompson Wealth Management of Raymond JamesMelbourneXX
Tiano, SalJ.P. Morgan SecuritiesPalm Beach GardensXXX
Ventrice, EdUBS Financial Services Inc.Boca RatonXXX
Walsh, Jr., JosephWalsh & Associates / LPL FinancialSarasotaXXX
GEORGIA
Hansberger, James C.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementAtlantaXXX
Harbour, AndrewMorgan Stanley GraystoneAtlantaXXXX
Smith, Ryan B.Northwestern MutualAtlantaXXXX
Westmoreland, RodMerrill Private Wealth ManagementAtlantaXX
GUAM
Miyashita, Jason B.Raymond James & AssociatesMaiteXXXX
HAWAII
Fujimoto, Eric F.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.HonoluluXX
IDAHO
Samples, Justin T.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.BoiseXXXX
ILLINOIS
Corrigan, Jim M.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementChicagoXXXX
Fries, Daniel A.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementChicagoXXXX
Garrity, ChristopherMerrill Lynch Wealth ManagementNorthbrookX
Griffo, Andrew D.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementChicagoXXXX
Hammond III, John L.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementNorthbrookXXX
Held, Richard M.UBS Financial Services Inc.ChicagoXXX
Lynch, Kevin R.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementChicagoX
Magnesen, Scott K.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementOak BrookXXX
Maltby, JayUBS Financial Services Inc.ChicagoXXX
Meyer, Douglas L.Wells Fargo AdvisorsDeerfieldXXXX
Parker, Shawn E.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.SchaumburgXXX
Sakach, MichaelMorgan Stanley GraystoneChicagoXX
Schaffer, Michael S.Wells Fargo AdvisorsLake ForestXXX
Schuster, ScottDashboard Wealth Advisors/Raymond JamesOak BrookXXXX
Spahn, Kevin M.Northwestern Mutual - Spahn FinancialLombardXX
Watson, Philip J.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.Downers GroveXXXX
White, Brett D.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.Oakbrook TerraceXX
Whitney, James F.Morgan Stanley GraystoneChicagoXX
INDIANA
Cooke, Brian F.Cooke Financial Group at Sanctuary WealthIndianapolisXXX
Cooke, ChrisCooke Financial Group at Sanctuary WealthIndianapolisXXX
Lehman, Randall T.Northwestern Mutual - Summit Financial GroupFort WayneXXX
Moore, Christopher P.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.Fort WayneXXXX
Payne, EricMerrill Lynch Wealth ManagementIndianapolisXXX
Perkins, Ryan N.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.Fort WayneXXX
IOWA
Brandt, Jeffrey W.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.Fort DodgeXXXX
Swanson, Keith K.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementWest Des MoinesXXX
KANSAS
Barry, DonBairdWichitaXX
Evans, RayInfinitas, LLCOverland ParkXXXX
Ewing, Paul W.Prosperity Advisory Group / Cetera AdvisorsOverland ParkXXXX
Freeman, Thomas H.UBS Financial Services Inc.LeawoodXX
KENTUCKY
Donohue, Dean M.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.LouisvilleXXXX
Kisker, Douglas E.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.Crestview HillsXXXX
Mahurin, PeteHilliard LyonsBowling GreenXXXX
LOUISIANA
Eustis, Curtis D.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementNew OrleansXXX
Frayard, RickUBS Financial Services Inc.LafayetteXXXX
Simmons, Charles L.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.MetairieXXX
MARYLAND
Baum, Patricia P.RBC Wealth ManagementAnnapolisXXXX
Dingle, Frank W.RBC Wealth ManagementBaltimoreXXX
Etergino, Ann MarieRBC Wealth ManagementChevy ChaseXXX
Jackson, Margaret M.RBC Wealth ManagementAnnapolisXXX
Lee, Thomas P.Lee, Sipe and Associates/Raymond JamesRockvilleXXX
Pearce, Kent V.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementTowsonXXX
Richmond, Traci M.The Meakem Group/Raymond JamesBethesdaXX
Sella, Edward GeoffreySPC Financial, Inc./Raymond JamesRockvilleXX
Smith, TedUBS Financial Services Inc.BaltimoreXX
Smith III, H. JamesRBC Wealth ManagementBaltimoreXXX
MASSACHUSETTS
Bartholomew, Thomas J.Bartholomew & Company, Inc.WorcesterXXXX
Behman, Marcella M.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementBostonXX
Botta, Frank A.J.P. Morgan SecuritiesBostonXX
Connolly, Jr., Richard F.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementBostonXXX
Corbett, L.O. PatrickJ.P. Morgan SecuritiesBostonXXX
Fucigna, JamesMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementBostonXXX
Gage, Douglas B.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.AuburndaleXXX
Javaheri, David R.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementWellesleyXXX
Joyce, Mark S.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementBostonXXX
Levsky, AdrianUBS Financial Services Inc.SpringfieldXXX
Livingstone, Victor T.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementBostonXXX
Mason, RobertJ.P. Morgan SecuritiesBostonXXX
McCauley, Paul J.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementBostonXX
McGuirk, Gary L.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementBostonXX
Miller, Richard R.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.WellesleyXXXX
Mullin, Mary B.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementBostonXXXX
Noonan, Peter C.J.P. Morgan SecuritiesBostonXXX
Nuwayhid, Ramzi N.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementBostonXX
Princi, PeterMorgan Stanley GraystoneBostonXXX
Ramsay, Peter AshleyAmeriprise Financial Services, Inc.NorwellXXX
Sharma, RajMerrill Private Wealth ManagementBostonXXX
Sugar, AlexRBC Wealth ManagementBostonXX
Wilson, Daniel T.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.AuburndaleXXXX
Winthrop, MarkWinthrop Wealth Management / LPL FinancialWestboroughXXX
MICHIGAN
Aho, Mark A.Mark Aho Financial Group/Raymond JamesMarquetteXXX
Bernecker, Scott D.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementGrand RapidsXXX
Fratarcangeli, JeffreyFratarcangeli Wealth ManagementBirminghamXXX
Locniskar, DanaMerrill Private Wealth ManagementTroyX
Long, Timothy J.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementGrand RapidsXXX
Lund, David A.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementGrand RapidsXXXX
Migliazzo, FrankMerrill Private Wealth ManagementTroyXX
Rosloniec, MichaelMorgan Stanley GraystoneGrand RapidsXXX
Vigi, JonUBS Financial Services Inc.BirminghamXXX
Wyman, Timothy W.Center for Financial Planning, Inc./Raymond JamesSouthfieldXXX
MINNESOTA
Doroff, Randy G.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.MinneapolisXXX
Endersbe, Thomas A.Signature Wealth ManagementElk RiverXXX
Erpelding, Michael M.Northwestern MutualEdinaXXXX
Kumagai, Steven C.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.Golden ValleyXXX
Lee, Christopher J.Wells Fargo AdvisorsBloomingtonXXX
Neuman, Rhett P.RBC Wealth ManagementStillwaterXXXX
Thoen, Gregory M.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.AustinXXXX
Wheelock, BradRBC Wealth ManagementSaint CloudXXXX
MISSISSIPPI
Mosby, Bill (Rush)UBS Financial Services Inc.JacksonXXXX
MISSOURI
Burke, Thomas A.Syntegra Private Wealth GroupChesterfieldXXXX
Gatewood, John G.Northwestern Mutual - Gatewood-Spalding Wealth ManagementSt. LouisXXX
Moeller, Michael L.Wells Fargo AdvisorsChesterfieldXXXX
Murray, Seth C.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.SpringfieldXXXX
NEBRASKA
Harrison, TimNorthwestern Mutual - Harrison Financial ServicesOmahaXXXX
Kelley, Richard W.RBC Wealth ManagementOmahaXXXX
Robinson, Andrew C.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementOmahaXXXX
NEVADA
Russell, Steve R.Wells Fargo AdvisorsIncline VillageXX
NEW JERSEY
Bonevento, MichaelIntellectual Capital Group / LPL FinancialWallXXXX
Cooney, John D.Bleakley Financial Group / LPL FinancialFairfieldXXX
Deatherage, Mary M.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementLittle FallsXXX
Finney, ReedBleakley Financial Group / LPL FinancialFairfieldXXXX
Gallina, Thomas P.Northwestern MutualPrincetonXXX
Kugel, ElliottMerrill Lynch Wealth ManagementBridgewaterXXX
Matina, JosephUBS Financial Services Inc.Short HillsXX
McGinley, ChristineUBS Financial Services Inc.Mt. LaurelXXX
McLaughlin, James M.Raymond James & AssociatesPrincetonXXXX
Pomerantz, BruceWells Fargo AdvisorsShort HillsXXX
Ricca, Michael J.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementFlorham ParkXXXX
Riley, Jack R.UBS Financial Services Inc.WarrenXXX
Schwartz, Andy M.Bleakley Financial Group / LPL FinancialFairfieldXXX
Schwartz, Daniel S.UBS Financial Services Inc.ParamusXX
Schwartz, ScottBleakley Financial Group / LPL FinancialFairfieldXXX
Walker, Ira A.UBS Financial Services Inc.Red BankXX
Weinerman, David S.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementFlorham ParkXXXX
NEW YORK
Adamsky, JonathanUBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXX
Bakshi, VishalMerrill Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkX
Barrett, John C.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXX
Basu, RonMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkXX
Beyer, DavidMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXXX
Bieber, DavidMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXX
Bryan, Jeffrey M.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkXX
Burrows, Bruce A.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementGarden CityXXXX
Cannataro, Louis S.Northwestern Mutual - Cannataro Park Avenue FinancialNew YorkXXX
Chemtob, MarkAmeriprise Financial Services, Inc.New YorkXXX
Chrys, Michael C.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementLathamXXXX
Cohen, LeighMerrill Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkXX
Covell, James A.RBC Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXXX
Coyle III, John F.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementGarden CityXXX
Cuneo, Paul L.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementGreat NeckXXX
Dyer, Robert C.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkXX
Epstein, Adam F.UBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXXX
Gully, Joshua P.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkXX
Halbfinger, Martin L.UBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXXX
Hart, AndrewMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkXX
Haskell, Michael T.UBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXX
Karetsky, MarcMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkXX
Kass, JonathanMerrill Lynch Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXX
Katz, Jason M.UBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXXXX
Kavallieratos, NickMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXXX
Kelton, Richard W.Northwestern Mutual - Kelton Financial GroupLathamXX
Klingman, GerardKlingman & Associates/Raymond JamesNew YorkXXX
Klotz, JeffreyUBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXXXX
Kokubo, Sergio S.UBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkX
Kolev, BobbyMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXX
Maddalena, O. AnthonyMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementPurchaseXXXX
Malkin, Joshua D.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXX
Mark, IraRBC Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXX
Mayer, JordanJ.P. Morgan SecuritiesNew YorkXXX
Millman, Ira M.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXX
Moeder, Alyssa C.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkX
Myers, Jonathon L.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.VestalXXX
Newman, William J.Northwestern MutualAlbanyXXXX
Nocon, NannetteAmeriprise Financial Services, Inc.RochesterXXX
O'Connell, Daniel T.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementGarden CityXXX
Papandrea, RoccoMerrill Lynch Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXXX
Pell, Geri E.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.Rye BrookXX
Perry, ToddUBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXX
Pintado Caravita, RicardoUBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkX
Rabito, Russell A.UBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXXX
Rasulo, JohnJ.P. Morgan SecuritiesNew YorkXX
Reali, Renato J.UBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXXX
Rosenthal, Peter W.UBS Financial Services Inc.JerichoXX
Sargent, John H.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkX
Schiller, BrianUBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXX
Schoff, William L.UBS Financial Services Inc.RochesterXXX
Schubach, ClarkJ.P. Morgan SecuritiesNew YorkXXX
Schwarz, PJMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkX
Serure, TheodoreJ.P. Morgan SecuritiesNew YorkXXXX
Stackman, ScottUBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXXX
Taggart, Michael M.J.P. Morgan SecuritiesNew YorkXXX
Temel, Charles S.UBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXXX
Tennant, Steven A.Northwestern Mutual - Tennant FinancialBallston LakeXX
Terzioglu, AhmetMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementRochesterXXX
Vahab, Andrew M.Citi Personal Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXX
Vigue, Paul R.UBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXXX
Vinder, Ron J.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkX
Weil, NoelMerrill Private Wealth ManagementNew YorkX
Winik, JeffreyMorgan Stanley Wealth ManagementNew YorkXXX
Witover, M. KennethUBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXX
Zeller, MarkUBS Financial Services Inc.New YorkXXX
Zipper, Adam J.J.P. Morgan SecuritiesNew YorkXXX
NORTH CAROLINA
Graves, KellyCarroll Financial / Cetera Advisor NetworksCharlotteXX
Landau, Adam B.Morgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementCharlotteXX
McCardell, JohnMerrill Lynch Wealth ManagementCharlotteXXX
Rakestraw, David W.BB&T Scott & StringfellowRaleighXXXX
Walker, MarkAmeriprise Financial Services, Inc.CharlotteXXXX
Wickham, R. MitchellMerrill Private Wealth ManagementCharlotteXXX
NORTH DAKOTA
Bird, Joel L.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.BismarckXXXX
Schlafman, Dave A.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.BismarckXXX
OHIO
Armitage, Elizabeth C.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementCincinnatiXXXX
Bruegge, KevinMerrill Private Wealth ManagementCincinnatiXX
Carbetta, Paul C.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.WorthingtonXXXX
Carver, RandyCarver Financial Services/Raymond JamesMentorXXXX
Chornyak, Jr., Joseph A.Chornyak & AssociatesColumbusXXXX
Chornyak, Sr., Joseph A.Chornyak & AssociatesColumbusXXXX
Edwards, Brian J.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementColumbusXXXX
Findley, Craig D.UBS Financial Services Inc.SylvaniaXXX
Fish, Stephen J.UBS Financial Services Inc.CincinnatiXXX
Mauk, Robert A.Chornyak & AssociatesColumbusXXXX
Motta, Peter F.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementColumbusXX
Myeroff, KevinNCA Financial PlannersClevelandXXX
Shane, Jon R.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementPepper PikeXXXX
Singer, David L.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementCincinnatiXX
OREGON
Hall, Michael S.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.EugeneXXX
McGee, Judith A.McGee Wealth Management, Inc./Raymond JamesPortlandXXXX
PENNSYLVANIA
Beck, Robert W.Wells Fargo AdvisorsAllentownXXXX
Garvey, John T.UBS Financial Services Inc.PhiladelphiaXX
Jugan, AJAmeriprise Financial Services, Inc.PittsburghXXXX
Keller, Harry E.Voya Financial AdvisorsConshohockenXX
Rimmel, James W.UBS Financial Services Inc.PittsburghXXXX
Rohr, Peter A.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementPhiladelphiaXX
Sargent, Peter H.Janney Montgomery ScottYardleyXXX
Seiler, Thomas A.Raymond James & AssociatesNewtownXXX
Spanos, Samuel W.Raymond James & AssociatesBeaverXXXX
SOUTH CAROLINA
Kibler, E. RobertsonMerrill Private Wealth ManagementColumbiaXX
Migliore, Richard T.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementColumbiaXXX
Vingi, Jr., Robert E.Wells Fargo AdvisorsCharlestonXXX
SOUTH DAKOTA
Nelson, ToddMerrill Lynch Wealth ManagementSioux FallsXXXX
Quello, Nathan S.Loft Advisors/Raymond JamesSioux FallsXXXX
Wollman, GordonCornerstone Financial Solutions/Raymond JamesHuronXXX
TENNESSEE
Mayer, WardRaymond James & AssociatesMemphisXXXX
Roberson, TimMerrill Lynch Wealth ManagementBrentwoodXXX
Smith, TreySunTrust Investment ServicesNashvilleXXX
Stein, MikeWells Fargo AdvisorsMemphisXXXX
Trentham, Brent L.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.AlcoaXXXX
TEXAS
Acerra, Guy M.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.San AntonioXX
Begay, Audree L.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.HoustonXXX
Bertino, RobUBS Financial Services Inc.DallasXX
de Groot, FrederickMerrill Lynch Wealth ManagementThe WoodlandsXX
Gladstein, Mark B.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementHoustonXXXX
Harrell, BobHarrell Investment Partners, LLCAustinXX
Johri, Anupam (AJ)Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementDallasXXX
Kardesch, MatthewAmeriprise Financial Services, Inc.HoustonXXX
Leven, WillMerrill Private Wealth ManagementHoustonX
McBride, TommyMerrill Lynch Wealth ManagementDallasXX
McIntire, Thomas R.Cadent Capital, LLC/Raymond JamesDallasXXXX
McIntyre Fields, Charla K.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.HurstXXXX
McMeen, RobertParkway Wealth Management Group/Raymond JamesPlanoXX
Messick, ChrisNorthwestern Mutual - Messick Peacock & AssociatesDallasXX
Muldoon, KathleenCarter Financial Management/Raymond JamesDallasXXX
Paulson, Richard P.Raymond James & AssociatesHoustonX
Pearcy, Van M.Van Pearcy’s Wealth Services Team/Raymond JamesMidlandXXXX
Pennington, Darrell R.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.HoustonXXX
Peterson, Donald S.UBS Financial Services Inc.DallasXXX
Stavis, Deborah M.Stavis & Cohen FinancialHoustonXX
Uptegraph, Jr., Don S.Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementHoustonXX
Wood, Jr., F. MichaelMerrill Private Wealth ManagementSan AntonioXX
VIRGINIA
Barnette, Jr., James T.Global Advisor Group/Raymond JamesRestonXXXX
Berry, Fritz A.SunTrust Investment ServicesCharlottesvilleXXX
Cassaday, Stephan Q.Cassaday & Company, Inc.McLeanXXXX
Caudron, Tristan M.Caudron Megary Blackburn Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo AdvisorsAlexandriaXXXX
Fitzgerald, JimNorthwestern Mutual - Fitzgerald Financial GroupRichmondXXXX
Hancock, Michael S.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.CharlottesvilleX
Hayes, BrettWells Fargo Advisors Financial NetworkRichmondXXXX
Kurtz, Jonathan R.Voya Financial AdvisorsViennaXXXX
LeClair, Jeff W.Wells Fargo AdvisorsMcLeanXXX
Lewis, John B.BB&T Scott & StringfellowRichmondXXX
Luu-Tu, Kim C.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.ViennaXXX
Montgomery, Joseph W.Wells Fargo AdvisorsWilliamsburgXXX
Stokes, Nolan W.Northwestern MutualFairfaxXX
Strange, Allan H.Janney Montgomery ScottRichmondXXXX
WASHINGTON
Hollomon, Stephen J.Merrill Lynch Wealth ManagementSeattleXXX
Matthews, Michael S.UBS Financial Services Inc.BellevueXX
Munster, Bruce C.Merrill Private Wealth ManagementBellevueXX
Scannell, Erin J.Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.Mercer IslandXXXX
West, LowryMorgan Stanley Private Wealth ManagementSeattleXXX
WEST VIRGINIA
Hall, ChrisHall Financial Advisors, LLCParkersburgXXXX
Houchins, David L.BB&T Scott & StringfellowCharlestonXXXX
WISCONSIN
Burish, Andrew D.UBS Financial Services Inc.MadisonXXXX
Calvelli, ChrisBairdMilwaukeeXXXX
David, JerryNorthwestern Mutual - Prescient Financial SolutionsMilwaukeeXXX
Doughty, ChristopherGentian Financial, Inc./Raymond JamesMequonXXX
Gwidt, David A.Wells Fargo AdvisorsMequonX
Heckmann, Matthew M.Northwestern Mutual - Heckmann FinancialMiddletonXX
Klein, Michael G.BairdMilwaukeeXXX
Kowal, JeffreyKowal Investment Group, LLC/Raymond JamesWaukeshaXXXX

